Although there is the option of calling out a handyman, taking care of minor to moderate repair work and home improvement projects yourself can be very beneficial. It can help save you money on hiring someone else to do and developing some new skills that will be useful through your life. If you are someone who prefers to do a bit of DIY at home or is interested in trying a few things out for yourself, here are four uses for sealants that you may want to remember for your next repair job.

1. Windows

If windows feel draughty even when they’re closed or noticed minor leaks, you shouldn’t necessarily rush to have the whole window replaced. It could be that the seals or caulk around the window frame have become worn out, and holes have appeared, in which case, all you need to do is apply some fresh sealant. Just make sure you have purchased a waterproof sealant and one that is suitable for outdoor use so it will withstand the weather changes. You can find further tips on how to replace your window seals and caulk here.

2. Bath and Shower

Sealants can be used to help prevent water from spilling or running down behind your bath or shower. This is essential; otherwise, the water can cause floorboards to warp and rot and result in leaks in your home. A good way to make sure you’re sealing your bath properly is by using a waterproof sealant and filling the bathtub up before applying it. This will simulate a person being in the tub, which means when the sealant sets, it will withstand additional weight when you get into the bath. You should also make sure your shower base has had the same sealant applied for the same reasons.

3. Kitchen Tiles

Sealants can also be used in your kitchen to help finish off your tiles. Use a silicone sealant for this project; you will be able to find a selection of sealants at your local hardware store or online. If you’re unsure about which one to choose, ask a shop assistant to advise you as they should know which is best for your type of project. You might also be able to find sealants that come in different colors so you can match them to your tiles.

4. Taps

Waterproof silicone sealant can also be applied around your taps to stop water from leaking and to help hold them in place. If you are fitting new taps in your bathroom or kitchen, the ones you have purchased should have come with instructions on how to install them properly. Information on how to apply the sealant should be included in this, but a rubber or silicone sealant is probably best for this job.

It’s always better to hire a professional to come and do the jobs you’re not confident with at home, but if you do want to learn a bit more about DIY or are interested in giving these jobs ago, make sure you have the right sealant for the job as well as all the other necessary tools and materials.