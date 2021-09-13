If you want to start your own Twitch channel and get ahead of the game, you will need some tech gadgets. There are some things that are necessary, and others you can add in as you increase your subs. Whether you are a brand-new streamer, or you’ve streamed for a while, below are some of the essential tech gadgets every twitch live streamer needs.

A Good Mic

Every streamer needs a good quality microphone, as this ensures your viewers can hear you well and that you have crisp sounding audio. Not only does this look and sound more professional, it will also help you to keep your viewers entertained. Nobody wants to listen to a stream where half the audio is cut off, or inaudible.

You can get a free-standing mic, which allows you to set it up where you choose. These can be more costly, so depending on how much you want to spend, you may want to start out with a good quality headset. A headset can work just as well, as the microphone will be close to your mouth and is less likely to pick up any other noises around the house.

A Webcam

The most obvious one on this list, a good webcam is a must when streaming. Although some streamers choose to stream without video, this will set you back from the crowd. The whole fun of watching a live stream is the added bonus of seeing the streamer’s reactions and getting to know the person behind the screen. These Logitech webcams can help you to stream in HD, making for great viewing.

Voice Mixer

If you have watched other Twitch live streamers, you may have noticed that they edit their voices and create different vocal effects. This is usually when someone comments something, or they get a new sub. This can add another layer of fun to your channel when used correctly.

A voice mixer will take some getting used to though, so watch some YouTube tutorials and have a go yourself before incorporating it into your live streams. You don’t need something fancy for this either; a simple voice mixer is enough for a Twitch live stream.

Lighting

You also need a good visual setup whilst streaming and, unless you are lucky enough to have a space in your house with adequate lighting, you are going to need to invest in a light. This can enhance your visuals and improve the look of your stream, especially at night.

There is no use in getting a good webcam without good lighting. You can find a range of professional gaming lights that can be attached to a desk. Some of these come with a range of different colours, so you can change the scene and colour depending on your mood.

To create the best live stream videos on your Twitch account, make sure you have a high-quality webcam, good audio and lighting, and add a voice mixer to make your channel more interesting and fun.