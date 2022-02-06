There are many tips that are offered to us about how to drive safely during the winter. Unfortunately, some of these are just old wives tales. So, to help you sort the truth from the lies, here are 6 wild winter driving myths, debunked.

“It’s illegal to drive in wellies”

There is nothing to say that you cannot drive your car in wellies, keeping your feet protected from the snow and rain. However, Rule 97 of the Highway Code says that drivers “should ensure that clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner”. This means that it is up to the driver to decide whether the wellies would become a hindrance to operating the car.

If the wellies were to get in the way, and you knew that they would do so, this could invalidate your insurance in the unfortunate event of an accident. Thus, you should only wear wellies if they give you full control over the car.

“Four-wheel drive is all you need for safety”

Four-wheel drive cars will of course provide you with a safer experience during the winter months. For this reason it is highly recommended that you invest in a four-wheel drive car – be it by lease, purchasing outright, or entering car competitions – if you live in an area with harsh winter conditions.

However, four-wheel drive is not the be all and end all of driving safely. Ultimately, you will still need to employ appropriate safety measures and drive cautiously during the winter, no matter what car you have.

“You can’t control your car on black ice”

To avoid losing control of your car on black ice, take your foot off the gas and hold the wheel as straight and still as possible. Remember, never hit the brake!

“Deflated tyres have better traction”

Always follow manufacturers instructions as to the optimum air pressure in your tyres.

“You only need to defrost your windows, mirrors, and lights”

We all know that we need to be able to see out of the car in order to drive – that’s just common sense! However, the windows, mirrors, and lights are not the only areas of the car that you must defrost and clear of all snow.

According to the Highway Code Rule 229, you must clear your numberplates of all snow, allowing them to be picked up on ANPR cameras. You must also remove all snow that could fall into the path of other road users, including snow that has settled on top of your roof or bonnet.

“Fog lights are essential when it’s snowing”

You must never turn on your fog lights unless your “visibility is seriously reduced”, according to Rule 236 of the Highway Code. In fact, turning on your fog lights unnecessarily can dazzle the eyes of cars in front of you.

That’s not to say you cannot use your fog lights in the snow. Only turn your fog lights on if your visibility in the snow is reduced to under 100 metres.

Ultimately, when driving in winter it is essential to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all road users. With these myths debunked, you will be able to make safer choices next time you are on the road.