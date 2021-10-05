Soon, TikTok will surpass Pinterest by total UK users – and car companies are some of the surprising shining stars of this new platform.

Despite being home to a young demographic, TikTok car content has been viewed tens of billions of times during lockdown. But what we all want to know is: which car brands are proving to be the most popular with young people?

everyday cars, supercars and British cars. (Spoiler: best-selling vehicles are bottom of the heap!) To find out, Vertu Motors pulled data for TikTok's top performing car brands across three categories:

Despite BMW’s irrefutable prowess for churning out a viral branded hashtag, Mercedes-Benz has earned its place at the top of the podium largely due to its #MBStarChallenge.

Singlehandedly collecting over 2.24m views, this branded hashtag asked users to re-envision its world-famous logo, with some seriously creative results. Think user participation is old news? Think again.

TikTok’s Top Supercars

Not even TikTok could ignore the hotly contested Lamborghini vs Ferrari battle that drives the supercar industry forward. Yet in this particular fight for supremacy, Lamborghini wins by a country mile.

Claiming nearly twice as much TikTok interest and leaving Ferrari in the dust, it seems the love for Lamborghini knows no bounds. Especially considering they clocked up a staggering 3 million+ views on the platform with their first ever TikTok video alone!

TikTok’s Top British Car Brands

You don’t need to be a luxury car brand to earn the adoration of young TikTok users – that’s what MINI has proven, at least.

Waving off the likes of Rolls-Royce and McLaren, MINI’s foray into the electric car market has set brand engagement rates soaring. Helped primarily by their slick promotional activity and targeted ads, they’re able to make major waves online – even if their diminutive name suggests otherwise.