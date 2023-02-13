Moving into a new home is an exciting time, but it can also be one of the most stressful. And after all the planning and logistics involved in organising a move, the last thing you want when unpacking boxes is to find out your possessions have been damaged en route.

So, to help you keep your things in tip-top condition, here are some items you need to pay special attention to for a smooth move.

1. Art

Your artwork is precious – unique paintings, prints and sculptures will make your new home feel unmistakably yours. However, it is often fragile, so you need to be extra careful to avoid fraying, tearing, or breaking your pieces.

Having your paintings and prints professionally framed can help protect them during and after the move (experts at Soho Frames say framing is a great way to prevent damage from scratches or sunlight). Investing in cardboard or foam corner protectors will protect the frame too. It’s also important to place acid-free tissue or archival paper on top of the artwork (cardboard is not acid-free so could cause damage), while plastic bags and bubble wrap can provide extra padding. This guide has tips on the painting packing process that may help.

2. Crockery

Bowls, plates, mugs, jugs; you name it. Crockery is very easy to damage during a move. The key way to prevent scratches, chips, and breakages is to give your crockery the space they need. Don’t overfill boxes and make sure each item is individually wrapped in paper or bubble wrap. And if you need to stack plates and bowls, ensure there’s adequate padding between each one. Essentially, you need to do all you can to reduce the chances of things rubbing and bumping against each other.

3. Glassware

The same principles for crockery apply to your glassware. This can be tricky as your glasses are likely to come in a range of shapes and sizes, so it may be wise to get dividers designed to suit different types, e.g. one for wine glasses and one for tumblers. It’s recommended you keep boxes lighter than 4kg to prevent them from breaking under the weight.

4. Books

Books need to be protected from the elements so the first thing is to make sure you’re using waterproof boxes (think plastic crates rather than cardboard). These will need to be sturdy as your books will be heavy when they’re stacked on top of each other. You might want to wrap books that are especially important to you in paper, or in old cloths or towels. Plastic book cover rolls can also add an extra layer of protection. Finally, pack according to weight with heavier books at the bottom of the box and lighter ones on top.

5. Plants

When you’ve put so much effort into keeping your plants alive and healthy, it’s well worth taking extra care when moving them to a new location. It’s wise to try and remove any excess weight, so consider pruning larger plants and avoid watering them right before the move (this also means they won’t leak). Also take them out of decorative pots and wrap these as you would your crockery. Ideally you’ll be able to place each plant in a separate box and secure (but don’t smother ) with scrunched up paper. For larger plants, think about investing in a horticultural vest to keep them safe – especially if it’s cold on moving day.