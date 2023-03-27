If you are contemplating the most suitable approach to proposing to a man and questioning its feasibility, the response is affirmative. This concept is neither novel nor significantly distinct in its execution.

In fact, there is a historical account detailing the origins of this tradition in Ireland. In the 5th century, St. Brigid of Kildare implored St. Patrick to grant women the opportunity to propose to men, as women of that era grew weary of waiting for men to initiate proposals. St. Patrick subsequently issued a decree permitting women to propose to men, albeit exclusively on February 29 (Leap Day). According to another legend, St. Brigid proposed to St. Patrick following the decree’s introduction, but he declined the engagement and gifted her a silk gown. The tradition eventually reached Scotland, carried by Irish monks, and a specific law was enacted permitting women to propose to men, with a fine imposed on those who refused the proposal. The fine varied from a kiss on the cheek to purchasing a silk garment or gloves for the proposer. Today, this custom is referred to as Ladies’ Privilege or Bachelor’s Day.

Here are a few recommendations for women proposing to men:

Assess your partner’s stance on marriage.

Prioritise understanding your partner’s perspective on marriage. Have you discussed the implications of marriage and how it will transform your lives? It is crucial to ascertain that both of you share similar viewpoints before presenting this significant question. At this stage of your relationship, taking risks should be avoided. Your proposal should only be made when you are entirely confident that the response will be a resounding “Yes!”

Refrain from allowing societal norms to sway your decision

Our society and traditions often dictate that only men should propose. Historically, social norms have determined that men are the ones who should get down on one knee and ask for their partner’s hand in marriage. It is likely that your acquaintances and relatives may hold conservative views on this matter, making a woman’s decision to propose even more challenging. Some may fear that a woman proposing could make the man feel emasculated. However, same-sex proposals exemplify the shift in traditional gender roles, with one partner inevitably taking the lead. Consequently, we encourage individuals considering this step to prioritise their feelings and relationships rather than adhering to societal norms.

Craft a unique yet simple proposal

This emotional moment will be cherished for a lifetime. While grand gestures, such as proposing in a crowded public space with a large banner and music, may be tempting, it is essential to relish the moment in the atmosphere you choose, be it a bustling stadium or a serene beach with a breathtaking view. Remember to arrange for someone to capture photographs or videos of the occasion.

Consider purchasing two rings

When a woman proposes to a man, it is advisable to acquire two engagement rings, especially when the man is the one being proposed to. Alternatively, you can present him with an engagement ring and later visit a jewellery store together to select an engagement ring for yourself. Some contemporary jewellers even offer collections of mens engagement rings specifically designed for Him (e.g., moonocean.co.uk).

Remain true to yourself

Regardless of your approach and methodology, strive to stay authentic and avoid being influenced by gender roles, expectations, or the opinions of others. This intimate moment should be simple and memorable for both you and your partner.