Morley Glass has created a new innovation that will help to revolutionise the health and social care sector. ScreenView Uni Blinds are the solution for industries that require a mix of privacy and can be switched at different times of the day. This article shall explore how ScreenView is an excellent integral blind option for hospitals and the various benefits that they bring.

Unique Style

The Uni Blinds ScreenView Integral blind offers a unique alternative to traditional shutter-style blinds and boasts a sleek design while having the utility required for the healthcare environment. The ScreenView differs from the other Venetian and Pleated blinds in the Uni blinds range as it comprises two layers of wide slats positioned in a ladder style that move up and down and can be positioned either fully shut or open.

This unique style makes the ScreenView integral blind perfect for providing hospitals with the ability to observe patients while maintaining patient confidentiality and privacy. For example, blinds can be completely shut on a ward while patients sleep or have peace to recuperate. Alternatively, the ScreenView integral blind can be opened partially allowing doctors to check up on patients from a distance without requiring to enter the room and potentially disrupt other patients.

Benefits of ScreenView Uni Blinds

As the blinds are encapsulated within double glazed units in windows, doors and partitions this makes the blind systems completely safe to be deployed throughout a hospital. As the blinds are cordless they can also be used within children wards as there is no risk of choking. The ScreenView uni blinds are also hygienic as the blinds are not exposed to the outside air this means that they will not transmit germs or viruses which is essential within a hospital environment. The slats of the blinds are also treated with a sanitised antimicrobial finish to provide active biocidal protection. The Uni blinds ScreenView integral blinds are also easy to operate via the turning of the knob that is mounted on the bottom rail. This provides a compact and unobtrusive solution that is perfect for hospital wards and private rooms.

Safe

As well as being functional the ScreenView Uni blinds are also safe as they are also coupled with fire-rated glass which complies with the requirements of fire doors. This is available to provide 30 to 120 minutes of integrity and insulation fire-resistance. The safety features of these new blinds are a further reason why ScreenView integral blinds are suitable for use within a hospital environment as they will not contribute to a fire risk compared to other blinds or curtains.

Morley Glass has developed a specification in conjunction with Pyroguard which complies with the performance criteria set out in the EU 305/2011 Construction Products Regulation. This has been independently verified by TUV UK, a UKAS accredited third party testing house.