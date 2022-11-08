Rumors about wireless charging or MagSafe charging coming to the iPad Pro have been circulating for about two years. But, unfortunately, the iPad Pro 6th-gen released last month comes with no MagSafe or Qi wireless charging capability. But, PITAKA, a leading brand in material technology, has managed to bring “wireless charging” to the newest iPad Pro 2022.

The MagEZ Case Pro for iPad Pro 2022, which is also compatible with iPad Pro 2021, has a built-in contact charging module. It magnetically attaches to the MagEZ Charging Stand, which features metal pins to pass through charging. So without frequently plugging and unplugging the cable, just snap your iPad Pro on the stand to enjoy a stable and hassle-free wireless charging experience. And in this way, your tablet will be ready whe the MagEZ Charging Standn you grab it to leave the office.

You can also use the magnetic case and stand to turn the iPad Pro into a desktop computer. The 360-degree rotatable stand allows for tilt up (32.5°) and down (-5°) to meet your viewing needs. You can easily switch between portrait and landscaped modes. By adding a mouse and keyboard, you can turn the tablet into a flexible desktop computer. In addition, the stand comes with a Qi wireless charging base for iPhones, AirPods, and other Qi-enabled devices. The stand not only charges your iPad Pro and your phone but helps you keep your desk organized.

Before the launch of the charging case and stand for iPad Pro 2022, PITAKA has been working on a wireless charging solution with iPad mini 6 earlier this year, which works quite well. They improved their craft and technology and made wireless charging simpler and more convenient on iPad Pro 2022 and 2021.

And that’s not all. PITAKA also provides other magnetic accessories to work with your iPad. The MagEZ Folio is a leather cover to protect your tablet and works as a tri-fold stand, so you can write, draw, and type on the go. The FlipBook Case is an ideal carrying bag for your iPad and Magic Keyboard. It sticks to the Magic Keyboard and works with it as one piece. In other words, when you open the bag, the keyboard opens, so you instantly get to work. When you close the bag, the keyboard and tablet fold and close as well, so you can grab the magnetic handles and go. With the FlipBook Case, you can set up a mini workstation and work anywhere, anytime.

All those magnetic accessories are built to let you use your tablet whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go, and whether you use it with the Magic Keyboard, the folio, or the stand. PITAKA called the system PitaFlow for Tablets.

The PitaFlow for Tablets helps designers to draw or create with their iPads. PITAKA is teaming up with Dribbble to have a design challenge from Nov 7 to Nov 21. Sign up now to get a $10 coupon for any purchase of the PitaFlow for Tablets products.

PITAKA is founded by a team of designers, engineers, and creatives across multiple fields with an alternative approach to all things technology. Holding the vision of “alternative gadgets to simplify your life”, PITAKA always thinks one step ahead of users and provides innovative designs that bring convenience and style in real life. Today, PITAKA has become a large and successful company selling cases, wallets and covers for the essentials of modern life around the world.

