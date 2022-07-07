Researchers say that staying active can help you maintain a healthy weight, avoid muscle loss, and decrease the risk of falls, as well as dementia.

Exercising will also help your brain grow new nerve cells, keep your bones strong, and improve your mood.

Walking is a safe, low-impact form of exercise that’s easy to fit into even the busiest schedule.

Physical Activities That Keep Seniors Active & Healthy

Staying active as an elderly person is never an easy task. But the benefits are worth it.

Even something as simple as walking a mile a day will make a big difference.

Here are five easy ways to stay active in old age:

Walk and Take the Stairs

Have a conversation with your doctor about walking and taking the stairs.

Just taking the stairs over the lift can strengthen your bones and reduce your risk of falls.

Walking at least 20 minutes a day can help manage blood pressure and decrease your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Focus on Your Strength

Try to do two upper body exercises a week – such as using light weights or taking resistance band classes.

Hold the weights in each hand with arms bent comfortably, then raise and lower them slowly for 10 repetitions with each arm.

Get in the Pool

Swimming and water aerobics are great ways to exercise while keeping your joints flexible. Others with mobility issues can also benefit from using pool therapy or water therapy.

Local swimming pools usually have set times for seniors to visit, and some signature care homes have on-site pools for residents to use.

Gardening Helps You Stay Active and Healthy

Gardening is not only a creative outlet for seniors, but also a physical activity that can help them stay active and healthy.

As a bonus, elders typically enjoy gardening because it allows them the opportunity to be outside, connect with nature, and it’s a nostalgic way to spend their time.

Get Creative with Crafts & Hobbies

Making crafts is another way for seniors to keep active as well as make new friends.

Seniors can do many crafts at home without any help. Art supplies are inexpensive and available at most craft stores.

You should also go to craft shows to find what you’re looking for.

Get Into Walking Football

Walking football is a recreational sport that thousands of older adults participate in to stay active and fit.

Football is a sport that allows you to keep your body moving and learn the fundamentals of team play.

Try walking football at your local park or community centre.

Sign Up for a Sponsored Walk or Run

Though many seniors already participate in walking or running events, they may not be aware of the benefits of signing up for a sponsored walk or run.

Sponsored walks and runs are held nationwide, and they offer an opportunity to make new friends, learn about your community, and overall have a good time.

Participants have fun while staying active. They also receive support from people around them looking to achieve their goals as well.

Sponsored events encourage people to set goals and improve their health while they participate in others’ success stories too.

Participants develop social connections that last a lifetime.