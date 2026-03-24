Aquamania Jungle Park is now open at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, bringing a large, fully equipped aquapark to the hotel’s Red Sea resort as part of its Ultra All-Inclusive guest offer.

The site spans 35,000 square metres and runs 28 waterslides across a range of zones. Children have access to ride areas built for their age group, and the Ride House splash zone gives the youngest guests a space designed around them.

Two rides define the park’s offer. The 350-metre Water Coaster gives riders a long, fast run through the site. The Hive Technology tubing ride is a regional first, with no other venue in the Middle East having installed the system before now.

A food court and a selection of kiosks operate across the park from opening to close. Guests can stop for food and drink at any point during their visit and return to the rides at their own pace.

Park access sits within the hotel’s Ultra All-Inclusive package. One booking rate covers accommodation, all meals, and unrestricted use of the aquapark throughout the stay.

“The opening of Aquamania Jungle Park represents an exciting new chapter for Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh and for family entertainment in the region,” said Erkan Yildirim, CEO of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Our goal is always to elevate the guest experience by combining world-class hospitality with innovative attractions. This aquapark offers something truly special, making every stay even more memorable within our Ultra All-Inclusive concept.”

The opening sets a new benchmark for family leisure on the Red Sea and reflects the scale of investment Rixos Hotels has directed towards its Sharm El Sheikh property.