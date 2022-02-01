London residents are well aware that there is a housing crisis in London. The problem is that there are not sufficient numbers of houses built or being constructed under the “affordable housing” category. This makes it difficult for temporary residents of the capital because they have to settle for housing that might be too expensive or too small to accommodate the storage of the residents’ belongings.

Fortunately, the self storage industry industry in London is capable of alleviating the plight of such temporary residents. These residents of London can stash their surplus belongings within storage units so that they only use the stuff that is needed for daily survival in the capital.

Why Storage Units Can Be Useful for Transients

Yes, storage units are indeed useful if you happen to live in London because there is overwhelming demand for housing. If you have way too much stuff that you don’t want to dispose of yet, then renting storage units will help you over the short term until you can find an affordable home to rent or purchase.

Storage units are a boon to residents with extremely large possessions. For example, perhaps you own a motorcycle but have decided to simply commute to work from your current residence since that is cheaper and less of a hassle. If this is the case, you can store your motorcycle in your storage unit temporarily. That way, you won’t find it difficult to find a safe location near your workplace to park it.

You may also rent a storage unit if you have a growing family whose possessions are overwhelming to store in your London residence. For instance, your child might have grown into a toddler by now so where would you safely store the baby clothes, pram, and baby toys? Sure, a storage unit can accommodate those until you find someone who would gladly take those for their own family.

And of course, you might personally be in need of a storage unit if you encounter significant life changes. For instance, perhaps you’ve been studying at university then graduated and are now job hunting. You probably have quite a lot of things (such as old clothes and shoes) that you need to give away but don’t have the time to attend to. The solution is to put those items into storage units for now.

Finding the Right Storage Units in London

Looking for a reputable landlord who is offering storage units for rent doesn’t have to be that painful for you. You can start your search online by surfing for the term “storage units in London”. That alone may yield quite a lot of landlords who may have storage units in your London location. You need to be vigilant though and make sure that the landlord you contact is reputable.

You can ask around your social circles as well just to get word-of-mouth recommendations regarding a great storage unit facility. Of course, you should take the advice with a grain of salt since what one person considers a great storage unit facility might not meet your personal standards. Try to get at least a handful of referrals before you decide on one.

If an acquaintance, friend, or relative gives you a referral, the best thing to do is to pay a visit to the facility. That will show you whether the referral is spot-on accurate or whether there is much to be desired in the facility when you visit. Ask if you can look inside the storage unit being offered. Use this opportunity to find a great storage facility that would be safe to stash your belongings in.

You can also go on social media to advertise your search for a storage unit rental facility. Be sure to clearly describe the kind of storage unit you need, especially when it comes to floor space and monthly rates. You can choose to specify what items you are hoping to store in the storage unit you want.

What Happens Next?

Once you have found the ideal storage unit facility, you will need to move your stuff there. This may mean hiring transportation to bring your belongings to the facility, such as a moving van. If the stuff you intend to store is quite big, such as a boat or motorcycle, you may need a special kind of vehicle to bring it there.

The good news is that city planners in London are already taking steps to address the London housing crisis. Even though there is a long waiting list, you might be pleasantly surprised to find yourself being offered an affordable house to rent or buy. At least your things are safe in a secure storage unit waiting for the right time to be brought to your new home.