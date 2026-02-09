PizzaExpress Live at Four Points by Sheraton, Dubai Production City is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the launch of its Valentine’s Set Menu 2026, designed to help couples enjoy quality time together over shared dishes.

Speaking about the Valentine’s offering, Nitin Makhijani, General Manager, PizzaExpress Live, said: “We believe the best moments are shared around the table. Our Valentine’s Set Menu is designed to bring couples together through familiar flavours, generous portions, and a relaxed atmosphere—making it the perfect setting to celebrate love in a simple, meaningful way.”

Created especially for two diners, the menu allows couples to personalise their experience by mixing and matching PizzaExpress favourites. The evening begins with two starters, including Dough Balls, Golden Sweet Potato Fries, Dynamite Prawns, Chicken Wings or Cheesy Jalapeño Poppers.

Main courses feature a choice of any two dishes from pizzas, pastas and salads. Highlights include Porcini & Truffle Amore, Smokey BBQ Chicken Passion and Meat Lovers pizzas, alongside pasta options such as Classic Carbonara, Chicken & Pesto Delight and Porcini & Truffle Indulgence. Fresh salads, including the Avocado & Quinoa Love Salad and the Grand Chicken Caesar Salad, are also available.

The experience ends with a Chef’s Special Valentine’s Dessert, created exclusively for the occasion.

Couples dining at licensed outlets can enjoy a bottle of house wine, while those at core venues can opt for the PE Love Punch.

The Valentine’s Set Menu is available on 14 February only. Bookings can be made on +971 4 246 4550. Discover more Dubai lifestyle and restaurant stories at https://dubaiedited.ae/.