Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has entered a new phase of development with the official launch of The Academy, a platform created to connect advanced AI research with cultural, artistic and societal perspectives.

The announcement was made in the presence of His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Member of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, alongside Professor Eric Xing, President and University Professor at MBZUAI. The launch coincided with the university’s five-year milestone celebrations, the graduation of the sixth MBZUAI Executive Program cohort and the introduction of the AI x Arts Fellowship.

Eight fellows form the first cohort, representing a diverse mix of creative and technological disciplines. The group includes Refik Anadol, James Gerde, Emi Kusano and Lachlan Turczan, alongside Amrita Sethi, Daniel Ambrosi, Ahmad AlAttar and curator Giuseppe Moscatello. Two residencies planned for 2026 will bring the fellows together with AI scientists and cultural organisations across Abu Dhabi.

Spring Chunxiao Fu, Managing Director at the MBZUAI Academy said: “The launch of The Academy reflects the mission of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to move AI beyond the laboratory and into the heart of society. By bringing together the world’s greatest minds – from the artists in our new fellowship to the leaders in our executive programmes – we hope to shape the narratives and elevate the global conversation beyond technology to purpose and impact, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s ambitious role in the global AI landscape.”

The launch event, hosted at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, offered attendees a preview of works from the university’s collections that document the relationship between scientific progress and cultural expression.

A central element of The Academy is the MBZUAI Executive Program, which equips senior leaders to use AI in support of national strategies. The latest 16-week programme included 43 participants from sectors such as healthcare, energy, finance and public policy.

The event also highlighted applied innovation through Leading Capstone Projects, including an AI-enabled longevity companion designed to improve public health outcomes.