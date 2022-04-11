If you’re in the luxury of being able to move whenever, wherever you want, today’s guide is for you.

While most of us are tied down to cities because of jobs, family or anything in-between, some can still take the decision to up sticks and move anywhere they desire.

Through today’s post, we’re now going to look at five of the best cities to buy in the UK – weighing up a whole wealth of variables.

Bristol

Bristol is seen as one of the most up and coming cities in the UK at the moment. With a thriving art and music scene, as well as a lot of new businesses and developments popping up, it’s no wonder that the city is attracting a lot of attention.

The city also has a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty, with its close proximity to the hills and countryside. Unfortunately, you can pay for this privilege, with house prices currently averaging £360,000.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK, and it’s no wonder it’s a popular destination for people looking to buy property. The city is steeped in history and culture, and it’s home to some of the best restaurants, bars and nightlife in the country.

Property prices are relatively high in Edinburgh, with the average home costing around £316,000. On the flip side, these have dipped significantly over the last fifteen years, and some would suggest that they represent excellent value for money despite more recent increases. With its prime location and many attractions, it’s a city that’s utterly attractive to live in if you have the means.

The only tip we have is that not all areas are equal. Particularly if you are completely new to the area, we would suggest renting in a few areas first, taking advantage of the storage in Edinburgh for your bulky belongings. Then, when you have a firm idea of where you want to permanently reside, take the plunge with a purchase.

Manchester

Manchester is another city that’s experiencing a lot of growth at the moment. With a lively arts and music scene, as well as a thriving business community, it is a city that’s full of opportunity.

The cost of living in Manchester is relatively low, with the average property costing around £248,000. This makes it a great option for people who are looking for a city with great potential to invest in.

Brighton

Brighton is a vibrant and eclectic city on the south coast of England. With its trendy restaurants, bars and clubs, as well as its beautiful beaches, it is unsurprisingly a popular destination for people looking to buy property.

Unfortunately, house prices in Brighton are relatively high, with the average home costing around £465,000. However, in a similar vein to Bristol, with its many attractions and great quality of life, Brighton is a city that’s well worth the move if you can afford it.

London

Last but not least, let’s conclude with the most blatant option out there. London is the obvious choice for anyone looking to buy property in the UK. With its world-famous attractions, diverse culture and thriving economy, London is a city that has something to offer everyone.

However, with its high cost of living and competitive property market, London can be a difficult city to afford. The average property costs around £680,000. For this reason, some of the other cities mentioned might be more attractive.