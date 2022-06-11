Traders buy, sell, and convert cryptocurrencies on cryptocurrency exchanges. Some exchanges focus on offering competitive pricing or speed, while others on providing access to a wide range of assets.

Learn about the best cryptocurrency exchanges of 2022 and how they function, so that you can make an informed decision. We will also let you in on one of the space’s newcomers that is coming soon and promising impressive benefits for early sign-ups (XBO.com).

11 Top Crypto Cryptocurrency Exchanges

WhiteBit

WhiteBit is in the top 50 cryptocurrency exchanges. The exchange provides access to a wide range of altcoins and tokens. The remarkable trading environment offers you the ability to use their tools efficiently. The crypto exchange offers DEX and P2P facility to exchange cryptocurrencies. The environment allows you to take your trading journey to the next level with the PRO Trade interface and the advanced tools it offers.

You can open a trading account with the exchange without a minimum deposit. And there are no hidden charges or trading commissions. Whitebit offers a low flat fee starting at 0.10%.

com

To keep users’ crypto safe on its trading platform, Crypto.com uses a variety of approaches, including physical cold storage for all coins, a regulated custodian checking account for conventional cash, and regular software review.

Crypto.com has advanced features that enhance the user experience. These include metal visa cards that offer up to 5% cash back on your transactions. You can also get an instant loan with a crypto credit program and earn rewards up to 14.5% a year on your coins.

The platform has survived many penetration tests (simulated hacks intended to examine system security).

Coinbase

The Coinbase platform lowers the barrier to entry for crypto investing by providing a simple onboarding method that eases customers into trading. Its user interface makes navigating the platform and handling bitcoin a breeze.

Coinbase also has a wealth of educational tools that are both comprehensive and simple to use. The Coinbase Earn initiative, for example, educates individuals on how to trade different cryptocurrencies and awards them with free coins.

BlockFi

Whereas most crypto exchanges reward high-volume traders with benefits and discounts, BlockFi has decided to provide financial products for conservative investors. Users can also put up their existing bitcoin as collateral for a loan on the platform.

BlockFi has an affordable cost structure, a solid cybersecurity infrastructure and innovative financial products. The exchange charges spread and withdrawal fees but no transaction fees. BlockFi employs two-factor authentication to keep your data safe. The exchange helps its users to use cryptocurrencies as collateral for loans.

Kraken

Kraken provides access to more than ninety cryptocurrencies, with offerings for individual and institutional investors. Kraken has a great global reach and reputation for customer support. The exchange serves traders in approximately two hundred countries.

Kraken also offers futures and margin trading (You can draw up to five times your account balance). Institutional clients can benefit from expert advice.

Abra

Abra is a global cryptocurrency exchange that serves individuals and institutions in over 150 countries. Abra distinguishes itself by its extensive assortment of crypto products and features, as well as the fact that it does not charge any trading fees.

Institutional clients can also access interest-earning accounts through its OTC services.

Bittrex

To ensure that funds are maintained in secure, cold storage, the exchange claims to use a multi-stage wallet mechanism, as well as two-factor verification. Bittrex’s transaction fees are favorable compared to other exchanges.

Bittrex also includes an Instant Buy & Sell feature that lets you swap bitcoin and other assets in real-time.

Binance

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume in the world, and its domestic equivalent, Binance.US, provides many of the same advantages as its parent company. Binance also offers discounts when buying and selling other coins with the company’s proprietary cryptocurrency (BNB).

Many of the exchange’s cryptocurrencies can be purchased directly with USD, saving you money on conversion fees. Advanced users may also appreciate the platform and can profit from diverse discounts and buying alternative crypto products like NFTs.

eToro

The eToro crypto exchange has a safe and user-friendly interface that gives you access to about 16 different crypto assets. You will need at least $50 to trade on the exchange, which supports traders from 140 countries. The remarkable copy trading feature makes eToro unique. You can copy the portfolio of experienced traders.

Gemini

Gemini’s bitcoin trading services are available to both individual and institutional investors.

Gemini’s holdings and custody alternatives, Gemini Wallet and Gemini Custody, allow you to store your crypto assets online or in institutional offline storage.

Bisq

Bisq, a decentralized version of Bitsquare, brings a centralized exchange’s clear, easy-to-use interface and extensive coin support to a decentralized environment. The platform is built on open-source software, which means that its design is open to the public. It is supported by personal savings and donations from its user base.

Bisq does not require users to submit personal information to trade on the platform, nor does it require them to engage a third party to perform bitcoin transaction

And this just in: New Cryptocurrency exchange XBO.com!!

An up-and-coming crypto exchange that is worth checking out if you are looking into opening a new account is XBO.com. According to a company rep emphasis is given on security and providing an intuitive platform that is accessible to entry level users. Generous loyalty program benefits will be offered for early registration so watch this space!

Bottom Line

When picking a crypto exchange, the most crucial factors to consider are functionality and security. Whether you are interested in fiat-to-currency pairs, liquidity aggregation, or particular altcoins, your exchange of choice should provide the services you plan to use.

Another thing to consider is the ease of use, especially if you are just starting to trade, as some platforms have a more intuitive user interface than others.