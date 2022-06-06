Estate agents in Bicester and various parts of the UK was been receiving a lot of requests from millennial homebuyers for eco-friendly properties. As climate change is affecting the earth and has turned into a climate emergency, investing in eco-friendly homes is truly the need of the hour. If you are a new buyer in the market but unsure about the benefits of an eco-friendly home, we have got you covered!

In today’s blog, we will discuss the various benefits of eco-friendly homes. But before we go deeper in our discussion, let’s understand the concept of eco-friendly property.

What is an eco-friendly property?

The most prominent feature of an eco-friendly property is its sustainability. The priority of using eco-friendly material is extremely high without having to compromise on the quality. These properties are also built in a way that minimises the production of carbon. The real estate sector is responsible for producing one-third of the global CO2 emission and hence, the reduction of carbon emissions from these sustainable homes is an important factor that adds value to the property investment.

It is not only sustainability that is at play, eco-friendly properties are also extremely practical. Due to the use of green materials, the outgoing costs are lowered. With specific design features like triple-glazed windows, solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and renewable heating system, the amount of emission is decreased, and the carbon footprint is lowered.

Now let’s take a look at some of the benefits of eco-friendly homes:

Efficiency:

With the steady increase in the price of energy every year and an ever-growing population, it is important to look for ways to increase the efficiency of the energies that are being used. Using energy-efficient systems in the property will not only lower your bills but also be good for the environment. While there is an initial cost of setting up, it can be easily made up by the savings made from a house that focuses on energy efficiency.

Lesser Maintenance:

Since the priority of an eco-friendly home is sustainability; any eco-friendly home is constructed with the goal of it lasting for long and having little effect on the surrounding environment. When green materials are used to construct homes, the durability increases and lesser time and money are required to maintain it. Eco-friendly homes look newer for a longer time, and you can save a significant amount of money from lesser maintenance. Such an extended lifespan of home and almost no requirement for upkeep also helps to reduce your property’s impact on the environment.

Healthy Indoors:

Unlike most standard quality products which are made of harmful substances of some sort, eco-friendly materials are completely free from such toxic materials. This makes them a safer option to build with and helps create a home environment that is free from harmful chemicals and pollutants.

Lowered Carbon Footprints:

When it comes to reversing climate change, carbon footprint reduction should be everyone’s top priority. By choosing eco-friendly homes, we will be able to reduce a significant amount of carbon emissions in the environment.

A Surge in Property Value:

As more and more people are understanding the benefits of eco-friendly homes, their lower running costs and their futuristic way of living a sustainable life, the need for eco-friendly homes is rising. Due to this growth in demand for green homes, it is a great investment opportunity, unlike their non-green counterparts. If you are investing in a green home now, you are one step ahead of others for the upcoming days.

Security in the Long Term:

If you are looking for a home that will stand out, then choosing an eco-friendly property is the right decision. Property investors can be assured that their invested money will grow with time. Moreover, it must be kept in mind that it is the younger generation who is making up the majority of the tenant and buyers market. In them lies the foundation of a good investment.

Although eco-friendly properties are going to cost more money, the quality of such properties is top-notch. While many investors choose to go for a cheaper proper which has a higher ROI, in this case, newly made eco-friendly homes will attract higher-paying tenants and buyers as the year’s pass.

In a Nutshell,

The demand for eco-friendly properties will continue to rise as more people will gain awareness about their production of carbon footprints. Hence, the value of eco-friendly homes will rise without a doubt. Although sustainable living is relatively a new concept, investors are preparing to climb the ladder early to make the most of the market demands.