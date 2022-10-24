Mark Lyttleton is an angel investor who seeks out early stage investment opportunities with companies that aim to have a positive planetary impact. This article will look at SKOOT, a company that helps clients to take control of their emissions, providing them with the tools necessary to effect positive change in the world by reducing their carbon footprint.

Catering for both individual and business clients, SKOOT offers a variety of different products to help clients reduce their carbon footprint or even eliminate it completely. In less than 5 minutes, SKOOT calculates the user’s carbon footprint, showing them what they can do to reduce or completely offset their carbon emissions.

For restaurants, SKOOT operates a Green Service Charge solution, planting a mangrove tree for every meal. Simple to implement, the scheme is cashflow positive, enabling restaurants to showcase their unique Impact Profile – highlighting how they and every one of their customers can create positive change and make a real difference in the world.

SKOOT’s tree planters – Eden Reforestation – work with local communities, restoring forests on a massive scale, helping to mitigate climate change, protecting ecosystem and creating jobs. Debra Crawford, Eden Reforestation’s chief development officer, indicates that along with their commitment to improving the environment, SKOOT is also dedicated to supporting Eden Reforestation’s work, uplifting communities by empowering them to become agents of global reforestation through fair wage employment.

Conservation experts warn that Mother Nature simply cannot wait until 2030 for the global population to start making positive steps towards carbon neutrality. SKOOT was created with the goal of enabling as many people as possible to start taking immediate action in terms of tackling climate change.

SKOOT helps businesses towards the objective of achieving carbon net zero by helping business owners to identify their carbon footprint, as well as providing quality climate solutions to help them offset, and even eliminate, those carbon emissions.

A B-Corp Certified platform for Climate Change, SKOOT helps clients to reduce and remove their carbon footprints, helping to ensure a cleaner, greener world for future generations.

SKOOT offers a comprehensive catalogue of solutions to help counter the complex problem of climate change, supplying unique tools to help clients avoid and offset carbon emissions. Working with globally renowned NGOs, SKOOT plants certified trees that are protected and cared for and collaborates with two of the largest and most established companies to offer verified carbon credits.

The concept for SKOOT came about when the daughter of Greg Gormley, the company’s co-founder, failed to come home one night. It transpired that she had spent the night giving lifts to her friends. This inspired Greg to help solve mobility issues faced by young people. Joining forces with Mark Stringer, he decided to develop a carbon-negative carpooling app. However, as they negotiated that journey, it became apparent to the duo that the biggest issue they needed to focus on was reducing and eliminating carbon emissions – and not just from transport. Greg Gormley and Mark Stringer recognised the need for a solution capable of offsetting and removing carbon footprints.

Launched with the mission of creating a world where every individual, business and community is carbon negative, SKOOT helps people to easily identify, avoid and offset carbon emissions, all at the touch of a button.