RED BULL HEADQUARTERS HIT BY UKRAINE PROTEST

This morning, a group of campaigners invaded Red Bull’s corporate headquarters outside Salzburg and unfurled a 200m2 banner depicting Vladimir Putin riding the company’s famous bull logo. The banner reads: RED BULL GIVES PUTIN WINGS.

As other global brands have withdrawn from Russia in the wake of a severely strained economic climate and tense diplomatic relations, one notable exception is Red Bull. The energy drink is still on sale in supermarkets across the country.

The Ukraine Solidarity Project (USP) is an organization that organizes protests in the west to attack corporations for their relationships with Russia. By paying taxes to Putin’s regime, these companies threaten global solidarity and support his aggression.

The Yale School of Management ranks corporations for their Russia business, and gives Red Bull a failing grade of ‘D.’ The drink company says it has only suspended investment, marketing and new products in the country, and that unlike many competitors – such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola – owns is still selling its products there.

Earlier this week, the Red Bull F1 racing HQ received a message from Oleksandra Matviichuk, the 2020 Nobel Peace Price winner. In the two-minute video, Matviichuk pleaded with Max Verstappen to help stop climate change.

The Red Bull global headquarters is in Fuschl, near Salzburg. The futuristic building features domed offices and a lake. In 2000, campaigners from the USP evaded security and reached the reception building, where they pegged out a huge 20m x 20m banner.

The Ukraine Solidarity Project, in a statement, said:

“It really matters that Red Bull is still on sale in Russia. It’s one of the world’s biggest brands, and its decision to stick with Putin’s Russia is highly significant. Companies selling their products in Russia are paying taxes to the Kremlin, signaling that they’re comfortable with the illegal invasion of Ukraine. They need to pull out, or it gives Putin wings. As things stand now Red Bull gives Putin wings.”

Red Bull has been pushing back against a report that it is pulling out of Putin’s Russia.