Are you seeking the ultimate secluded getaway to leave your 2020 woes behind? If so, look no further!

As Britons opt for a staycation over trips abroad this year, leading LPG supplier Flogas has revealed Gloucester to be the Escapists’ Paradise you didn’t know you needed.

Flogas has compiled the UK’s most private holiday spots by analysing reviews of 60 British cities to award them a ‘privacy’ rating. They explored the number of publicly owned CCTV cameras in each area, its population, how connected and accessible the area is, and which city the terms ‘secluded’ and ‘hidden’ were most frequently used on TripAdvisor.

After allocating an overall score out of 100, Gloucester came out on top, owing to its great combination of social privacy (100), and accessibility (97.9).

Mark Whittaker, General Manager – Consumer, at Flogas, said: “Taking a break from our day-to -day routine is something we all crave, but even when we manage weekend trips, how often can we truly switch off? With our Escapists’ Paradise data set, you can now explore some of our island’s most treasured and secluded spots to have the perfect staycation.

“It seems that the South West has the answers, with Gloucester and Salisbury ranking first and second, while the rural city of Hereford completes the top three.”

It will come as no surprise to see London at the wrong end of the charts with a score of 40 overall. A bustling population, high levels of CCTV, and social privacy score of just 63.2 means your private break might not be all that private.

The Welsh coastal city of St David’s had the least CCTV cameras of the cities analysed, with Preston (99.2) and Cardiff (98.3) offering the best social privacy behind Gloucester on 100.

Ely in Cambridgeshire was deemed the least connected city, warranting a score of 91.6.

For more information on Flogas, visit https://www.flogas.co.uk/

Notes to Editors

About Flogas

Flogas is one of Britain’s leading LPG suppliers with more than 35 years of experience. Providing tailored, reliable, and affordable energy solutions across England, Wales, and Scotland, Flogas is part of FTSE 100 firm DCC plc.

As experts in energy, Flogas delivers high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions to suit customers’ needs.

For more details: