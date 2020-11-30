Most Forex brokers offer their new traders the opportunity to learn the basics of investment through the use of online training programmes including webinars.

This type of apprenticeship is modern and easily accessible, often in the form of free tuition that enables beginner traders to learn to master trading basics.

Let us look together at all you need to know about Forex webinars and how to use them.

What is a webinar and how does it work?

The term ‘Webinar’ comes from the combination of two other words, ‘web’ and ‘seminar’. It therefore designates interactive meetings via the Internet. Concerning Forex webinars, they are created to teach and demonstrate the various aspects of the foreign exchange market to all traders; beginners, experienced or expert.

Most generally interactive, the Forex webinars can also take the form of explanatory videos, written guides or audio/video conferences. Access to these webinars is generally free but can at times be subject to certain conditions, such as the necessity of opening a trading account and making an initial deposit.

What can we learn with a Forex webinar?

Broker webinars vary greatly from one broker to another and can relate only to Forex trading or they may be more comprehensive, or more highly detailed. Generally speaking, the subjects covered by the webinars are as follows:

The general function of the foreign exchange market.

The online trading function: Taking positions, the leverage effect, stop orders and other functions are clearly detailed.

The methods of fundamental and technical analysis: With the major indicators and their interpretation with the aim of best anticipating the future movements of the rates for currency pairs or other assets.

Investment Strategies: They can be destined for beginner traders or more experienced traders, depending on their complexity.

Money Management: Or, the best way to manage your investment capital sum.

How to best use the Forex webinars?

Although they may be interactive and generally based on particular cases or situations, the Forex webinars offer only a theoretical apprenticeship in online trading on the Forex market and the use of CFDs.

To ensure this training course is truly effective and enables you to draw the maximum benefits, it is best to follow this advice: