Romania’s upcoming international airport near Bucharest is preparing for a digital-first future, with Miracle Pay being considered for adoption as an official payment channel, subject to concession approval and regulatory clearance.

MetaTerra Holdings, the strategic parent company of the Miracle ecosystem, confirmed that it has initiated formal negotiations with Jetstream, the investor consortium vying to develop and operate the new airport. The discussions aim to make Miracle Pay one of the authorised payment options available to airport merchants — including duty-free, food and beverage, parking, lounges, and selected retail — dependent on the success of Jetstream’s concession bid and all necessary approvals.

Under a joint scoping process shortly underway, the parties are expected to begin evaluating POS integrations, real-time crypto-to-fiat settlement, AML – KYC, and consumer protection requirements. A phased pilot followed by go-live would be subject to regulatory approvals and final commercial agreements.

Target: Consumer-friendly crypto payments in retail environments

“Airports are where standards meet scale,” Douglas Anderson, Chairman – MetaTerra Holdings. “We’re encouraged by the constructive engagement with the Airport Authority and we’re committed to delivering a compliant, familiar checkout experience enhanced by crypto where it adds real value.”

“Miracle Pay was built to fit into the rails merchants already use,” added Ünsal Koç – CEO, Miracle Pay “If approved, this deployment would showcase how consumer-friendly crypto payments and instant fiat settlement can operate in one of the most demanding retail environments.”

About Miracle Pay

Miracle Pay is a consumer-friendly crypto payment gateway that keeps checkout familiar tap, swipe, or online while enabling crypto-funded payments and instant crypto-fiat settlement for merchants, with lower fees and full compliance.(https://miraclepay.com)

About MetaTerra Holdings

MetaTerra Holdings is the strategic parent of the Miracle ecosystem; Chain, Pay, Wallet, DEX, Launchpad, Iterato,and Minterra aligning products, capital, and compliance under one strategy. (www.metaterra.com)