Finding your dream home is similar to finding the right partner for yourself. It might take a while, but when you find one, you know you will always have support.

When you find your dream home, you will always have the perfect place to unwind, come back to, and make memories.

Whether you like to be in the heart of the action or prefer to live in a more rural area, there is something to suit everyone in Southampton and the surrounding areas.

Finding a house can come with a hefty price tag especially in a city like Southampton. Of course, the excitement of finding a new home to raise your children, escaping from the city, or starting a new chapter of your life often takes priority over the cost aspect.

But before you embark on the adventure of finding the perfect property for you, you need to simplify the process by researching and establishing exactly what you want from your new home.

This article is here to ease your research as it lists the top tips for you to follow before selecting your dream house in Southampton.

Let’s begin!

Top 7 Tips To Find The House Of Your Dreams In Southampton

Here are the top tips to follow before finding your dream home:

1- Find The Right Solicitor/ Conveyancer

A solicitor will handle the legalities for buying or selling a property for you. A licensed conveyancing lawyer in Southampton will keep you updated regularly and can support you by answering questions about buying a property.

A solicitor/ conveyancer will:

carry out local council searches

give legal advice

handle contracts

deal with the land registry

transfer the money to pay for your purchased property

With the specialized knowledge you get with a solicitor, you can be sure that your property transaction will be tailored to your specific needs.

2- Do Your Homework Thoroughly

You may want to live uptown, downtown, or in the country. To find a perfect fit, start with some research.

Get some idea of the styles available in the area using listings online, check out a neighborhood’s walkability score, and browse home review websites.

Write down all the things you should have and what would be nice to have in your house. Use this checklist to evaluate every property you view, see how many boxes they tick, and help you make comparisons.

Be honest with your agent, as they can only work with the information you give them. If you know what you want, share that information. The more your agent knows, the more likely they will show you potentially perfect properties.

Take your research offline along with online and visit areas in person too. Spending a weekend walking around several areas can give you a natural feel for the area you might call home soon.

3- Know Your Finances & Budget

Knowing your budget before you start looking saves time wasting and disappointment. You should know what price range you are working within as it makes the search more manageable.

It can be daunting, initially, for homebuyers to get it pre-approved. Getting your finances in line first will make things go smoothly for your home buying. Evaluate your credit report and credit score to see where you stand.

Gather proof of income in the form of W2s and pay stubs. Finally, tally the funds available for a down payment and closing costs.

Adopting the 28/36 rule is recommended. Under this, your monthly housing expenses should be at most 28% of your gross monthly income.

In contrast, all your monthly expenses, including housing costs, car payments, or student loans, should be at most 36% of your gross monthly income. Sticking to these guidelines can help ensure you can comfortably afford your home.

4- Get a Home Inspection

No matter what the property’s condition looks like, avoid potentially unpleasant surprises later and get a home inspection done by a licensed home inspector.

The home inspector can tell you everything from the roof’s age to the potential problems you may have with the water heater down the line.

5- Get To Know The Neighborhood

Finding a home you love might be a top priority; however, for the love affair to last for years, you must also love the neighborhood. While walking around, ask yourself if the house is in an area that fits your requirements.

Look for what you consider a good area and research the best areas in Southampton. Does it have shops, schools, and leisure facilities to meet your needs? What would the commute work be like?

Select your dream house only if it fulfills all these conditions to avoid future inconveniences.

6- Ask Yourself ‘Does It Feel Like Home?’

When you view a property, trust your gut instinct. Many people believe they can feel when a housing property is right for them. If you can see yourself living there from 10 years down the line, you have found your perfect home.

7- Use Your Imagination and Be Open Minded

When you view a property, think about the potential it holds. Visualize your furniture and belongings in the rooms. Think well about how you would use the property space.

Analyze whether the reformed decor would change how you feel about it or whether there is space and scope to renovate more. Just because it doesn’t look good doesn’t mean it can’t be good.

Give your shortlisted homes time and space. Try out new things and be creative with your imagination rather than sticking to a particular pattern always.

Conclusion

Buying a home can be challenging; however, it is not impossible. Delaying your plan to buy a home in the future, considering your income will increase later, is a good idea. However, if you have a well-planned strategy and you follow the above-mentioned tricks and tips, you can soon have the keys to your dream home in Southampton.