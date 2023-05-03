Bracknell is a thriving town located in Berkshire, known for its excellent transport links, high standard of living, and a range of properties to suit every budget. If you’re looking to buy a house in Bracknell, it is essential to consider the following crucial factors to ensure that you make the right decision.

Location

One of the most critical factors to consider when selecting the right property in Bracknell is location. The location you choose will have a significant impact on your lifestyle and the value of your property. When choosing a location, you should consider factors such as transport links, local amenities, schools, and crime rates. For example, Bracknell has excellent transport links, with easy access to London and other major cities via train or road. The town also boasts excellent schools, such as Bracknell and Wokingham College and a wide range of amenities, including shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities.

Property type

Another factor to consider when selecting the right property in Bracknell is the property type. The town offers a range of property types, including flats, apartments, terraced houses, and detached houses. The property type you choose will depend on your lifestyle and budget. For example, if you’re a first-time buyer, a flat or apartment might be a more affordable option. On the other hand, if you have a family, you might want to consider a detached house with a garden.

Price

Price is a crucial factor to consider when selecting the right property in Bracknell. The town offers a range of property prices, from affordable flats and apartments to luxury detached houses. When choosing a property, you should consider your budget and what you can realistically afford. It’s also essential to consider other costs, such as stamp duty, solicitor fees, and moving costs.

Zoopla says the average price for a property in Bracknell in March 2023 was £413,893. This represents a 1.26% increase from the previous year.

Condition

The condition of the property is another critical factor to consider when selecting the right property in Bracknell. You should inspect the property thoroughly before making an offer and consider any potential repairs or renovations that may be required. It’s also essential to consider the age of the property, as older properties may require more maintenance.

Energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is an essential factor to consider when selecting the right property. A more energy-efficient property can save you money on your energy bills and reduce your carbon footprint. Look for properties with high energy efficiency ratings, such as those with double-glazed windows, insulation, and efficient heating systems.

Future development plans

It’s essential to research any proposed developments in the local area, as they could impact your property value. For example, if there are plans to build a new shopping centre nearby, this could increase your property value. On the other hand, if there are plans for a motorway nearby, this could have a negative impact on your property

Crime rates

Crime rates can have a significant impact on the safety and security of you and your family. High crime rates can lead to a range of issues, such as theft, burglary, vandalism, and violent crime, which can cause significant financial and emotional damage.



In addition to safety concerns, crime rates can also affect your property value. Properties located in areas with high crime rates are generally considered less desirable and may have lower resale values than similar properties located in areas with lower crime rates.

Council tax

Council tax is a local tax that can significantly impact your monthly expenses. The amount of council tax you pay is based on the value of your property and the area you live in. So, it’s worthwhile to understand how this tax works and how much you can expect to pay.

Council tax funds local services such as waste collection, street lighting, road maintenance, and emergency services. The amount you pay depends on the property band your property falls into, which is determined by its value. Council tax bands range from A (the lowest) to H (the highest), with council tax increasing as you move up the band.

For example, the average council tax for a Band D property in Bracknell is around £1,900 per year. However, this amount can vary depending on the specific area and the property band your property falls into. Higher council tax rates can also indicate higher property values in the area. Further, it’s imperative to note that council tax rates can increase from year to year, so it’s essential to factor this into your budget when considering the affordability of a property in Bracknell.