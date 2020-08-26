In today’s COVID-19 world, several countries are facing severe financial damage due to lost tourism. Indefinitely deferred travel plans are further intensifying their concerns. While nobody can accurately predict the end of this crisis yet, post-COVID-19, plenty of these hard-hit countries will undoubtedly need large recoveries in tourism. What’s more, some of them will offer affordable holidays!

So, although at present we’re staying in the confines of our homes, we needn’t stop planning our future vacation. After all, dreaming a bit never hurts.

Here are the top 5 destinations to travel post- COVID-19:

Israel

With tons of rich ancient past, Israel offers a vacation beyond belief. Filled with sacred sites and breathtaking valleys, this Middle Eastern Country also stirs up passion due to the bordering, awesome Dead Sea.

Visit holy sites like the Western Wall, Al Aqsa Mosque, and Dormition Abbey in the capital city of Jerusalem. Won’t you like to learn about the 2500-year-old Jewish history through multimedia exhibits at Tel Aviv’s Beit Hatfutsot Museum?

Take the unique experience of being on the earth’s lowest point, as you float in the mineral-rich, healing waters of the Dead Sea.

Explore the meticulously built Baha’i Gardens for its multi tiered geometric flower beds, amazing sculptures, and breathtaking views of Haifa city. Don’t miss out on delicious Israeli foods like hummus, falafel, and lechem bread.

Italy

With an earnestly struggling economy, Italy will welcome you with diversified offers. Sicily, particularly, will woo tourists by actually paying them for their holiday visit here!

So, look forward to paying only about 50 percent of your flight fare to this gorgeous Italian island. What’s more, 1 free night of lodging and free entry to several museums and archaeological spots guaranteed!

If you’re planning to drive around Sicily, make sure that your car has an l200 roof rack to carry additional stuff like scuba diving gear.

Your Italian vacation won’t be complete without visiting awe-inspiring monuments in Rome and the wineries of Chianti and touring the Venetian Grand Canal. Try some of the iconic Italian foods like the traditional Roman-style pizza, risotto, and gelato.

The Philippines

Packed with beautiful tropical beaches and street food stalls, the Philippines has plenty to explore. This scenic Asian country, a massive archipelago of nearly 7500 islands, abounds in a variety of flora and fauna.

While island hopping, you’ll find commercially developed islands like Luzon and also extremely remote, dirt bike friendly ones such as Batanes. Immerse yourself into the prevailing Filipino culture in the capital city of Manila.

Go to world-class beaches such as the powdery white White Beach where you can enjoy gourmet food, adventure sports, and vibrant nightlife.

Enjoy animal shows, animal feeding, and safari rides at the Genalin Park. Savour the Philippines’ popular street foods like Cascaron, Bibingka, Isaw, and Balut.

Mexico

Were you just dreaming of a Mexican vacation? Gorging on yummy tacos, sunbathing at fabulous white sand beaches, and having loadsa fun! Well, there’s great news for you. The country’s famous resort town of Cancun has come up with exciting travel offers.

Paying for a 2 nights’ stay will grant you another night totally free. Some companies are ready to cover your airfare if you travel with them.

What’s more, you could earn lifetime travel coupons to Cancun by participating in several social media contests. So, look forward to snorkelling through turquoise blue waters, meeting dolphins up close, and exploring Mayan ruins.

Also, don’t miss out on other places of interest in Mexico, like its metropolitan capital, Cozumel Island for its coral reefs, and the city of Puerto Vallarta for its iconic landmarks.

Ethiopia

A unique African country with tons of fascinating history, Ethiopia features diverse natural beauty. Boasting lush rainforest as well as towering peaks, Ethiopia is the place to see Geladas and the Yellow-fronted parrot.

Tour Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital for its awe-inspiring monuments, popular art galleries, and crowd-packed sports events. Also, don’t forget to try tasty Arabica coffee here.

You’ll love doing a walking safari in the Babile Elephant Sanctuary, home to Ethiopia’s largest elephant population. Also, relax in the therapeutic hot springs in the Rift Valley.

Do you want to peek into the tribal life here? If so, visit a few villages in the Omo Valley and experience life completely different from yours.

Conclusion

Now you know some of the best destinations to visit post-COVID-19. So, push away the lockdown frustration, gear up for future travel, and hope for the best!