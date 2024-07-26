As the UK finds itself shrouded in a gloomy atmosphere, many are yearning for an escape. If you’re one of those people, looking to shake off the doldrums and recharge your batteries, few places can rival the soul-stirring experience of a safari in Namibia.

This southern African gem has been quietly climbing the ranks of must-visit destinations, and for good reason. Imagine being surrounded by endless golden dunes, watching elephants amble across vast plains, or gazing up at a sky so full of stars it seems unreal. Namibia offers all this and more, promising a holiday that’s as rejuvenating as it is unforgettable.

If you’re sitting in rainy Britain, dreaming of sunshine and wide-open spaces, this article is your ticket to planning the ultimate Namibian getaway. We’ll guide you through everything you need to know to turn that daydream into a reality. So, grab a cuppa, get comfortable, and let’s begin!

Travelling to Namibia from the UK

Namibia is located in Southwest Africa meaning that if you’re travelling from the UK, it’s time to hop on a plane. While there are unfortunately no direct flights from London to Windhoek (Namibia’s capital), several airlines offer convenient connections. The most popular route is with British Airways/Comair, flying from London to Johannesburg, then connecting to Windhoek. This journey typically takes around 14-15 hours, including the layover. Another option is to fly with Lufthansa from London to Frankfurt, then directly to Windhoek, which can take about 16-17 hours. Qatar Airways also offers a route from London to Doha, then on to Windhoek, usually taking about 17-18 hours.

When booking your flights, it’s worth considering factors such as layover times, overall journey duration, and of course, cost. Prices can vary significantly depending on the time of year and how far in advance you book. For a comprehensive comparison of flight options and prices, we recommend checking out sites like Skyscanner who even have a handy iPhone app. Alternatively using Google’s flight plan tool can also help you bag a good deal.

Visa Requirements for UK Travellers

One of the great advantages for UK travellers heading to Namibia is that you don’t have to worry about any complex visa requirements. In fact you can stay for up to 90 says visa free but there are still some important requirements to keep in mind. Firstly, your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your planned stay. It’s also crucial to have at least two blank pages in your passport for entry stamps.

When you arrive in Namibia, you’ll need to show proof of onward travel, such as a return ticket or documentation for your next destination. Additionally, immigration officials may ask for evidence that you have sufficient funds for your stay. This doesn’t necessarily mean you need to carry large amounts of cash; bank statements or credit cards are usually sufficient.

It’s always wise to check the latest UK government travel advice for Namibia before planning your trip. Entry requirements can change, and this official source provides the most up-to-date information to ensure your journey goes smoothly.

Must-See Landmarks for UK Visitors

Namibia is a country of vast, diverse landscapes and unique attractions that will appeal to UK visitors seeking something different from our familiar shores. Etosha National Park is often the highlight of any Namibian safari. This enormous salt pan becomes a shallow lake during the rainy season, attracting a diverse array of wildlife. Here, you can spot four of the “Big Five” – lions, elephants, leopards, and rhinos (both black and white). The park’s waterholes provide excellent opportunities for wildlife viewing, especially during the dry season when animals congregate to drink.

Sossusvlei, located in the Namib-Naukluft National Park, is another must-visit destination. Here, you’ll find some of the world’s highest sand dunes, their deep orange colour contrasting beautifully with the clear blue sky. Climbing “Big Daddy,” one of the tallest dunes, is a challenging but rewarding experience, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding desert landscape.

The Skeleton Coast, named for the numerous shipwrecks that litter its shores, offers a hauntingly beautiful landscape where the desert meets the sea. This remote and pristine coastline is home to unique desert-adapted wildlife, including elephants, lions, and brown hyenas. The Cape Cross Seal Reserve, located along this coast, hosts one of the largest Cape fur seal colonies in the world.

For those interested in geological wonders, the Fish River Canyon in southern Namibia is a must-see. As the second-largest canyon in the world (after the Grand Canyon), it offers spectacular views and hiking opportunities. The main viewpoint provides a stunning panorama of the canyon’s stark beauty.

Popular Safari Activities

A Namibia safari offers a wealth of activities to suit all interests and adventure levels. Firstly, you simply must plan some game drives that will allow you to explore vast wilderness areas in search of wildlife. In Etosha National Park, expert guides will take you on early morning and late afternoon drives when animals are most active. You’ll also have the chance to see elephants, lions, giraffes, zebras, and if you’re lucky, the elusive leopard or cheetah.

For those who prefer a more intimate connection with nature, walking safaris are an excellent option. These guided walks, often conducted in private reserves, allow you to experience the bush up close, learning about smaller creatures, plants, and tracking techniques. It’s an exhilarating way to immerse yourself in the African wilderness.

Further, for those undeterred by heights (count this author out) hot air balloon rides offer a unique perspective on Namibia’s stunning landscapes. Floating silently over the Namib Desert at sunrise, watching the play of light and shadow on the ancient dunes, is an unforgettable experience. Many operators offer champagne breakfasts upon landing, adding a touch of luxury to your adventure.

Finally, for those interested in local culture, many safari operators offer visits to traditional villages. These cultural tours provide an opportunity to learn about the customs and daily life of Namibia’s indigenous peoples, such as the Himba in the north or the San in the east. It’s a chance to gain a deeper understanding of the country beyond its wildlife and landscapes.

For more inspiration on Namibian experiences, the Namibia Tourism Board’s website offers plenty of information on activities and attractions throughout the country.

The Best Time to Book & Jet Off

Namibia is a year-round destination, but the best time to visit depends on your preferences and what you hope to see. The dry season, from May to October, is generally considered the best time for wildlife viewing. During these months, animals congregate around waterholes, making them easier to spot. The vegetation is also less dense, improving visibility. However, this is also the peak tourist season, so popular areas can be crowded and prices tend to be higher.

The green season, from November to April, offers its own unique charms. The landscape transforms with the rains, becoming lush and green. This is an excellent time for bird watching, as many migratory species arrive. It’s also the time when many animals give birth, so you may have the chance to see adorable newborns. While some areas may become inaccessible due to flooding, the green season often offers better value for money and fewer tourists.

For the best deals and availability, secretnamibia.com, an operator that organises Namibia tours and safaris, suggests it’s advisable to book your safari 6-12 months in advance, especially if you’re planning to travel during the peak dry season. One of the main reasons for doing so is because most lodges and camps can be fully booked a year in advance for peak dates.

However, if you’re looking to jet off at shorter notice this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying through the nose. According to this Metro article, February is a great time for booking discount getaways and this advice should apply to safaris too.

Top Travel Tips for UK Visitors

When it comes to health precautions, while no specific vaccinations are required for entry into Namibia, it’s wise to consult your GP or a travel clinic before your trip. They may recommend vaccinations against hepatitis A, typhoid, and tetanus. The NHS Fit for Travel website offers up-to-date health advice for Namibia, including information on recommended vaccinations and health risks.

Regarding currency, the Namibian Dollar is pegged to the South African Rand, which is also accepted throughout Namibia. Many lodges and tour operators accept credit cards, but it’s good to have some cash for smaller purchases and tips. ATMs are widely available in towns and cities, but can be scarce in rural areas, so plan accordingly.

Driving in Namibia can be an adventure in itself. While Namibians drive on the left, just like in the UK, be prepared for long distances on gravel roads. A 4×4 vehicle is recommended for many areas, especially if you plan to explore off the beaten path. Always carry plenty of water, snacks, and a spare tyre, as service stations can be few and far between.

Namibia’s weather can be quite varied, so pack accordingly. Days can be hot, especially in the desert regions, but nights can be surprisingly chilly. Layered clothing is key. Don’t forget to pack a wide-brimmed hat, high SPF sunscreen, and sunglasses to protect against the intense African sun.

For photography enthusiasts, Namibia is a dream destination. Bring extra memory cards and batteries – you’ll want to capture every moment of your safari adventure. A zoom lens is invaluable for wildlife photography, while a wide-angle lens is perfect for capturing Namibia’s vast landscapes.

Language shouldn’t be a barrier for UK travellers, as English is the official language of Namibia. However, learning a few basic phrases in Afrikaans or local languages like Oshiwambo can be a nice gesture when interacting with locals.