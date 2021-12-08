We live in a world where each day the way in which we work can grow more and more complex. There’s no questions there’s many benefits to this in a number of ways, given that the end-result of this greater complexity can be even better services and products. But the downside to this can be it’s a greater challenge to maintain safety in the workplace in certain instances, though it’s of course certainly crucial that it is maintained. That’s why understanding how safety gear operates has never been so important, and why when it comes to signal beacons it’s essential to understand what the different colours on them mean.

What are Signal Beacons Exactly?

As detailed further below, a form of signal beacons is commonly seen by just about every person each day. But there can certainly be a distinction between seeing them and being able to define what they are. That’s why for anyone looking to understand key basics surrounding the ins and outs of signal beacons, it’s essential to recognise – although there are many different types – all signal beacons will in effect serve as a device which can both catch a person’s attention, and issue a signal(s) accordingly.

The Traffic Lights Example

As aforementioned, signal beacons are seen by many people each day, and most often in the form of traffic lights used for signalling on the road. Although the nature of the way in which a traffic light works and how a signal beacon commonly utilised for another purpose can differ slightly, there is a commonality between traffic lights and other signal beacons when it comes to colours, and knowing this is useful when seeking to build a broader understanding of signal beacons. Specifically, the arrangement of red, amber, and green used by traffic lights also finds common use by signal beacons in other applications.

Industrial Applications

Although there can be variables from one workplace to another, there is a utilisation of these beacons with a similar colour arrangement for signalling that’s commonly seen from one enterprise to the next. The red light will serve as a warning that there is a state of emergency or danger nearby. An amber light indicates there is something that requires attention in the surrounds. A green light will commonly mean that everything nearby is operationally fine – that all is ‘OK’ – and workers can continue their duties as per usual. Some other colours such as blue can also find use in certain instances, and take on their own meanings for particular workplaces as desired.



Conclusion

Signally beacons are important tools that serve a valuable purpose each day. While the way in which they operate is very familiar to many people who see traffic lights every day, ultimately it’s always very worthwhile to understand the key fundamentals of what the lights may signal when used for different purposes. With this now in-hand, there should be a solid foundation on which to build a greater understanding of signal beacons more widely.