West Ham United is one of the best supported teams in England. The club is known for its passionate supporters and has a rich history of success, including winning the FA Cup three times and finishing as runners-up in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. In recent years, West Ham United has developed a talented squad of players who have helped the club achieve some impressive results. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the players to watch out for.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice is one of West Ham’s most important players and club captain. The 22-year-old midfielder is a regular in the England national team and has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs with Manchester United and Arsenal mentioned recently as showing interest in his signature. Rice is a tireless worker in the midfield, breaking up opposition attacks and distributing the ball efficiently. He is also a threat in the air, with his height and athleticism making him a danger from set-pieces.

Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek is another key player for West Ham. The 28-year-old Czech Republic international joined the club from Slavia Prague in January 2020 and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite. Soucek is a box-to-box midfielder, capable of contributing both defensively and offensively.

Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio is one of West Ham’s top scorers this season. The 32-year-old forward is a handful for any defence, using his strength and pace to create chances for himself and his teammates. Antonio is also a versatile player, capable of playing as a striker or on the wing. Michail will be instrumental in West Hams fight against relegation this season.

Vladimir Coufal

Vladimir Coufal joined from Slavia Prague in October 2020. The 28-year-old right-back has quickly established himself as one of the best in the Premier League, with his solid defending and attacking ability. Coufal has also formed a strong partnership with Soucek on the right-hand side, creating chances for each other and keeping opposition wingers quiet.

This season has been difficult with limited appearances under Moyes and rumours of a possible exit to Leverkusen which never happened and there is no doubting Vladimirs commitment and quality.

Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen joined West Ham in January 2020 and has been a revelation for the Hammers this season and is currently top scorer for West Ham. Quick and clinical Jarrod has shown his potential which was reward with his first England call up in June 2022.

VIP Experience at the London Stadium:

The London Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue that offers live events in London and was built for the 2012 Olympics and was later converted into a football stadium. The stadium has a seating capacity of over 60,000 and is home to West Ham United. The VIP experience at the London Stadium is second to none, with a range of packages available to suit every budget.

Executive Boxes

The Executive Boxes at the London Stadium offer the ultimate VIP experience. Each box can accommodate up to 12 guests and includes a private balcony, luxury seating, and access to a private bar and catering service. Guests can also enjoy a pre-match meal and receive a complimentary matchday programme.

A choice of restaurants

The stadium has a selection of restaurants to choose from with snacks to 3 course meals available with complimentary drinks. Choose from The Great Briton, The Forge and Club London.

Current and past player visits

The VIP packages can also include from top Hammers player past and present creating a unique experience for a family surprise or corporate event.