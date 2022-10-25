The first third of the NFL season has been one full of surprises, with teams exploding into the spotlight who were never expected to end up in the upper echelon of play. With teams already surpassing their last year’s win totals and different countries hosting games, a new era of NFL play is upon us.

With that, the leaders of each division are completely scrambled from the 2021 season. With teams on track to break the mold and change the faces of the league, we are here to not only make NFL London game predictions (which we have not been able to do in years past), but, more importantly, which teams will end up on top.

AFC East – Buffalo Bills (5-1)

This team is arguably the best team in football, especially after fending off another top squad in the Chiefs. Josh Allen is playing MVP football, and they continue to maintain one of the best defenses in the league. The Bills’ division may be one of the most competitive in the league right now, with the Jets and Dolphins close behind.

AFC North – Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

This is close between Baltimore and Cincinnati, with both teams being equal in the record. However, as of now, the Ravens have beaten the Bengals, so keeping them on top seems like the best choice. Their games have been quite close, and they have lost many leads, but if they remain consistent, they should be on top.

AFC South – Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

This team is now third in the division but only by a game or two. They have had some great wins and some terrible losses, but the talent is there. Once head coach Doug Pederson fully meshes with his team, they will be a force to reckon with. We have seen flashes of greatness from Trevor Lawrence, and I expect more as time passes.

AFC West – Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

Although they did just lose in a nailbiter to the Bills, they kept it very close. This team is undoubtedly one of the most skilled in the league, with both the offense and defense holding it down. The defensive backs have had trouble keeping up with the opposition lately, but as they grow healthier, the Chiefs grow stronger with it.

NFC East – Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

The last undefeated team in the NFL, the Eagles reign supreme. They may not be the most dominant team in the league, but statistically, they are considered the best. Jalen Hurts is playing at an MVP level, and the team has no shortage of point-scoring. We should see more wins from this team, even if they slow down.

NFC North – Minnesota Viking (5-1)

Somehow, the Vikings finally beat out the Packers in the divisional standings. They have been one of the most electric offenses in the league, and their only loss is to the undefeated Eagles. Kirk Cousins is top 10 in both passing yards and touchdowns, which helped Justin Jefferson earn the No. 3 spot in receiving yards.

NFC South – Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

The Buccaneers are failing and may end up .500 on the year. Tom Brady doesn’t look up to par, and Marcus Mariota is surprising the world. They beat the 49ers by 14 points, who are statistically one of the best defenses in the NFL, and they were without arguably their best offensive talent, Cordarelle Patterson. They have proven to be a legitimate force in the NFC and could make a playoff push.

NFC West – San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

The Niners are a good team, but right now, they are not great. The competition in the division is not up to par, making them the biggest competitor. The Rams are a shadow of their Super Bowl selves, and the Cardinals follow that trend. The Seahawks are a surprise team this year, with Geno Smith playing at a borderline All-Pro level, but their defense is too inconsistent. The 49ers, when healthy, are the best defense in the league, which puts them at the top of their division.