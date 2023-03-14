Johannesburg, South Africa (Press Release) – South Africa’s premier online casino guide; SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, has voted Yebo Casino the “Best Highroller Casino 2023”. When choosing Yebo Casino for this coveted award, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za considered several criteria, including: betting limits, free no deposit casino bonus codes & promotions, cash prizes, personal VIP host & hassle-free banking methods – all in a safe & secure environment!

Yebo Casino’s Manager said “Our efforts to make sure that all our players are treated well, but especially our loyal VIP’s & frequent players, has obviously paid off!” …..“My team is thrilled to win this award, especially being recognized by one of the oldest & trusted casino guides, dedicated to South African online casino players”

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za’s website manager, Michelle Williams had this to say : “We are pleased to award the winning title to Yebo Casino” …. “Online casino players that access a site and play more frequently than the average have special needs,” she explained. “It’s important that Highrollers can make large deposits and withdrawals, and that the entire banking process is smooth and hassle-free. They also want fast-tracked support around the clock, and above-average rewards for their playing sessions.”

“We found that Yebo Casino fully understands exactly what South African highrollers need,” said Williams. “They have one of the best casino VIP programmes and some of the largest VIP rewards and perks we’ve seen in the industry and therefore they thoroughly deserve our Best Highroller Casino 2023 award!”

“Our website; SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za recommends the best online caisno real money casino for play in Rand, only once they have been thoroughly vetted by our team of experts, and that includes the best highroller casinos as well. Yebo Casino deserves one of the top spots on our list of recommended online casinos – and has earned this award fair and square.”

About SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za: SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is the LARGEST & most reputable online casino & online gambling guide, perfectly customized for South African players! If you’re on the lookout for trusted, unbiased recommendations of best online casinos with the biggest sign up offers and free spin bonuses with banking options in South African Rand (ZAR), visit us today

About Yebo Casino: Yebo Casino is a mobile friendly casino where you can play loads of games on your Android, iPhone or any other smartphone platform such as Blackberry, Windows, etc. You will find over 200 exciting casino games from the stables of Realtime Gaming (RTG), which is one of the leading software providers. South African joining Yebo Casino recieve an EXCLUSIVE R350 free no deposit bonus (Absolutely Free) + R10,000 more! Use coupon code: NEW350 – this offer is exclusive to https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/yebo-casino.html