There are many amazing places and facilities dedicated to various sectors of the war against the terrible disease that is cancer. Throughout the world there are hospitals, education facilities for training and also laboratories for cure development, but here at the Institut Curie cancer research centre which is which was founded after a merger between the radium institute and the Curie Foundation in 1970, we focus on all three vocations (research, teaching and care). Ever since this incredible place was founded, we have grown in size and effectiveness, without in any way jeopardising the individual cae and time necessary for each individual aspect or case we encounter.

CARE FACILITIES FOR PATIENTS:

Our number one priority in Cancer treatment is our patients care and comfort and ultimately recovery.. Here you will find firstly the option to speak with one of many of our fantastic experts on any matter you wish.

Above is just one of the many hospitals and treatment centres that fall under our umbrella of care:

PROTON THERAPY CENTRE

SAINT CLOUD HOSPITAL

CENTRE FOR CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY

THE CHEST CENTRE

But maybe our proudest department of all is SIREDO

This is the first centre of its kind cancer hospital Paris in France, being that it is entirely dedicated to cancer patients under the age of 25, with the sole aim of defeating cancer in young people. SIREDO has over 70 scientists, 5 research teams and over 50 caregivers, working tirelessly to cure cancer that strikes at such a young age. And with 8/10 children recovering from cancer, we are heading in the right direction. Of course we will not stop until it is 10/10 however.

RESEARCH AND TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT:

With an ever growing team of the best hand-picked scientists and doctors at the research centre, we have 12 mixed research units organised into 4 fields based on natural interactions with huge medical potential. The Translational research department had led to many breakthroughs and discoveries for medical programs down the line.

TEACHING AND EDUCATION:

After all is said and done, from the scientists in the laboratory, to the doctors and nurses on the front line, nothing would be possible without the education and training in such a complicated and ever changing field of cancer treatment. As an integral part of our outlook and service, a large part of our budget has and always has been dedicated to the necessary education to carry on Marie Curie’s dream to defeat cancer, when she started her fight all those years ago. Please visit our website institut-curie.org to read about us further and for contact details. Thanks for your time.