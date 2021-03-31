Talking specifically about HMO property, many questions regarding requirements arise in mind. One such important question is about bathroom requirements for HMO. It is substantially vital for HMO landlords to facilitate tenants in terms of routine hygiene facilities such as bathrooms. It makes up an important necessity for tenants.

How Many Bathrooms Should Be Aimed For An HMO Property?

There are two things to keep in mind while designing the space for your tenants. Firstly keep a good consideration of the ease and needs of your tenants as your priority. This makes the potential arrangement to be one bathroom to three tenants.

Second, the important thing to consider is strictly following the rules and guidelines provided by Health and Safety Regulations. The Health and Safety Regulations give a bit of stretch to the requirement by making the minimum count of one bathroom to 4 tenants.

1. Putting Tenants First

Personal hygiene is a basic human need. It becomes even important for HMO tenants as they have to share such necessities in common. As a landlord, make sure to keep your tenants happy. Happy tenants would stay longer, and you don’t have to run after looking for new tenants for your space.

Furthermore, as a landlord, you want to avoid hassle for your tenants in terms of queuing up to go to the bathroom and getting into an argument about hogging the bathroom. Facilitating your tenants in every possible way that they enjoy living at your property is crucial to be a successful landlord. You want to make sure their ease and comfort in every way possible so that you both stick together for a longer duration.

2. Health And Safety Legislations

It is essential to meet the minimum requirements of Health and Safety Legislation. According to Health and Safety requirement, you should aim for at least one bathroom for every four tenants. It is significant to be highly specific about basic facilities so that the tenants do not run out of such facilities at your property.

However, if you have five or more tenants, then surely you need to have separate toilets for your tenants with the main bathroom suite. The aim is, however same, making sure to facilitate tenants in every way possible. Facilitating tenants with basic necessities that allow them to meet personal hygiene and manage good space is even more crucial to sustain a healthy environment at your property.

3. Consulting An HMO Officer

Landlords need to ensure compliance with legislation and requirements. Though for HMO property, there are many rules and regulations to follow; if unsure, you can approach a local HMO officer. You may inquire about the HMO requirements from the local housing officer or HMO officer.

Different councils can have different requirements. It is important to follow the rules and regulations for HMO property. If you as a landlord are not sure about requirements, you can certainly approach the HMO officer at your local council.

The other option is to look for such facilities from businesses especially running in this field. You can seek professional assistance in terms of unit designing as per health and safety requirements. You can also look to get services in terms of legal agreements and compliance.

4. Rule Of Thumb

As a rule of thumb, if you have two to three tenants in your unit, you may design one bathroom for two or three tenants. The Health and Safety Legislations give a bit of stretch in this requirement and suggest having one bathroom for every four tenants.

If your unit has more than four tenants, you should go for an entirely different bathroom design for your tenants. The bathroom design for more than five tenants comprises the main bathroom suite, which has separate toilets.

Wrapping Up

The good idea is to have one bathroom for three tenants, but it can further be stretched to one bathroom for four tenants. If your unit has more tenants, then there is a potential to design a suite bathroom, main bathroom with separate toilets. The aim is to provide the best facilities to your tenants.

The key is to put your tenants first. All the facilities should aim for a happy tenant; a happy and satisfied tenant would stay longer and make your unit profitable for you. If you are not sure how many bathrooms you should have, you can contact the HMO officer, or you may even seek professional help in your dealings and maintaining your unit.