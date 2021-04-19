Online money transfer to Pakistan has become the most accessible mode of sending and receiving money from abroad. Money remittance transfers have condensed the level of time and hassle of sending money. Giant companies are stepping up to provide secure and convenient methods to transfer money to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, considered an asset of Pakistan.

With this aim, ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah have initiated a campaign where Pakistanis living and working abroad can easily and instantly send money back home to their loved ones. By using the ACE remittances service, customers also stand to win big prizes!

Before explaining the campaign, let us talk about the things to consider when sending remittances. ACE uses top-notch technologies embedded with high-level security parameters to make online transactions secure and fast.

What Are The Things To Consider Before Sending Money Online?

Primary considerations while sending money online:

Always Choose Online Money Transfer Services

Sending money through banks sometimes involves a considerable amount of time and some extra charges. ACE Money Transfer always provides the best services while providing attractive exchange rates with no hidden charges. Online money transfers are easy, instant, and hassle-free and usually take a couple of minutes to send or receive money.

Look for the Best Exchange Rates

It is essential to look for the best exchange rates in the market. Customers need to find services that are market competitive and offer the best exchange rates. ACE provides the best exchange rates and lowest transfer charges.

Look for Offers

Some services manipulate the exchange rates and offer lower rates to their valued customers. Verify costs and charges before using the service to avoid any conflict. After verifying costs and choosing the best service providers like ACE Money Transfer, look for exciting promotions and offers.

Are Remittances Help In Boosting Economy?

ACE & Bank Alfalah are stalwarts in their respective sectors. Joining hands to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, the giants have introduced a campaign to boost Pakistan’s economy. The details of the campaign are as below.

The customer needs to transfer funds to Pakistan via ACE money transfer and receive it from any Bank Alfalah branch, anywhere in Pakistan. Both the sender and receiver stand to win amazing and exclusive prizes. The prizes include-

Gold – 20 Tola or 234 grams (x 3 Winners) Gold Biscuit – 5 Tola or 58.5 grams – (x 6 Winners) iPhone 12 PRO – 128 GB – (x 12 Winners)

How To Send Money Digitally?

ACE Money Transfer is a remittance company that looks forward to providing the best exchange rates, safe and fast transactions and hassle-free procedures to their valued customers. Use these simple and easy steps to send money through ACE.

Download the app & create an account using our app or website. Complete your profile with basic details and identification documents. Choose destination country as Pakistan Select the cash pickup from Bank Alfalah and enter the receiver’s details. Pay for the transaction using your Debit/Credit Card or your Bank Account.

Send your money through ACE Money Transfer and win prizes!!