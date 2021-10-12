Road safety has been in the news lately, as deaths and injuries on British roads continue to rise. As the world starts to open up again post-pandemic, many people are getting back into their cars and onto their bikes, which means more accidents will occur. Motorcyclists make up around 1% of vehicles on the road, yet they account for almost 20% of traffic-related deaths. You’re also more likely to be injured as a motorbike rider, which means you need to be aware of motorbike accident claims and how they work.

What sorts of accidents are bikers most in danger of experiencing?

Despite the ‘Think Bike’ campaign, motorbike riders are far more likely to be injured in a road accident than car drivers. The most common types of accidents include being struck at a junction when a driver fails to see you or being rear-ended when you’ve stopped at a set of traffic lights. In some instances, it may involve dangers on the road or a poor road surface, making it hard to navigate on a bike. There’s also the danger of being hit by a car door if someone exiting a vehicle fails to spot you.

Those on a bike are disproportionately more likely to be injured on UK roads. Because they are in the minority, motorcyclists are often overlooked by other road users and are therefore at greater risk of being struck by another vehicle. Whether you’re involved in a minor prang or something much more severe, if you’ve been injured whilst out on your bike, then you may be entitled to compensation.

What sort of injuries can you claim for with insurance?

If a road accident wasn’t your fault, but you’ve been injured whilst riding your bike, you may want to pursue compensation. You could file a compensation claim for all sorts of injuries and their knock-on effects, including bodily harm or a loss of earnings if you had to take time off work. If your accident was within the past three years, it’s worth speaking to a solicitor to see whether you’re due compensation and how much you might be owed.

It’s hard to predict the value of a compensation payment because each accident has its own set of circumstances, and accidents must be viewed on a case by case basis. A solicitor is best placed to advise you on whether you have a claim and can handle all the paperwork which comes with filing for compensation.

Beware busier roads

Statistics from the government show the pandemic and lockdowns had a significant impact on the levels of traffic seen on British roads. In 2020, the number of vehicles on the roads fell by 21.3% on the previous year, as more people stayed at home. Now things are returning to normal, and there has been an increase in the number of vehicles on the streets. More vehicles mean more chance of an accident.

There are around 7,000 motorbike accidents every year, but relatively few people actually come forward to seek compensation. If you’ve been in an accident that wasn’t your fault, then finding out whether you are owed money is the right thing to do. Road accidents can be incredibly traumatic and can have long-term implications for both your physical and mental health.

If you want to find out more about motorbike accident claims and how to go about making yours, you should approach a specialist solicitor for more advice. With their expertise and experience, they can guide you through the claims process and stand you in better stead to win the compensation you are owed.