Christmas is a wonderful time of the year and during this time we will likely give and receive many gifts from our loved ones and friends. However, sometimes it can be difficult to know just what exactly to get for the special people in your life, but if you know that someone is a big fan of perfume and makeup, then it may be easier to think about what you should get them. So, what should you get for beauty fans this Christmas?

Skin care

Most beauty lovers are also really interested in skincare and will really enjoy treating their skin to some of the best products out there. Creams such as the Lavera anti-aging moisturizing cream and kits such as the Foreo Facelift kits are great little stocking fillers to secret Santa gifts. Presents like this are really useful because they can be used, rather than stashed away and forgotten about like so many gifts. If you’re not sure what kind of skincare products your loved one likes then you could consider getting them a gift card for a skin brand as this allows them to choose what they want.

Perfume

Perfume is always a great Christmas gift idea and websites such as Parfumdreams are great places to get all of your perfume gifts from. Perfumes don’t just smell nice, they also make great little decoration bottles in your bedroom, especially if the bottles are colorful or decorative. The only thing to remember with perfume is that it does eventually go off if the recipient does not use the perfume up before it begins to expire. So, it may be a good idea to get them a small bottle or a selection of small perfumes if you are unsure about how often they wear perfume or what their favorite perfume is.

Hair care

Most people like to make sure that their hair always looks nice, so hair care gifts are a great idea. This can be hair treatments such as hair food products or hair oil, but it can also be more practical hair care gifts such as an eco-friendly wooden hairbrush or some luxury silk scrunchies. Gifts like this are really nice as usually people would not spend the money on luxury hair items like this so they become a little treat for recipients. If you are doing Christmas on a budget this year then you will be glad to know that hair care products can be cheap as well.

Hair food products, dry shampoos, and bobbles, and hair clips are all relatively cheap to buy but can be great little stocking fillers. You can buy items like these from most healthcare shops but also from eBay, Amazon, or even cute local boutiques near you.

Makeup products

Makeup can be a tricky product to give at Christmas. In order to get it right you need to know what a person’s specific skin tone is, what kind of colors and palettes they like and whether or not they have any allergies to certain products. However, if you do know someone well and you know what their favorite mascara, eye shadow or lipstick is, then makeup is a great gift to get for them. If you want to get your loved one a more substantial gift, then a large eyeshadow palette or makeup brushes are a good option as these can be as extravagant as you would like and often come in nice presentation boxes for the holiday season.

A light-up mirror

Everyone needs a good makeup mirror. The ideal makeup mirror is small and round with an adjustable head so that you can turn the mirror to any angle you like. However, you can buy mirrors that light up when plugged into the wall. This will allow your loved one to do their makeup early in the mornings and late at night without having to turn all of their lights on, and it even makes a nice novelty gift too.