It is perhaps a title that men who are losing their hair have always feared. But, a recent survey by hair transplant service Gethair has found that over 20% of all women in the UK would never date a bald man.

The survey went further and asked 2,000 women between the ages of 25-40 many questions regarding their opinion’s on a man’s hair – or lack of it. It becomes apparent when reading the results that women favour men with hair and actively avoid men that are bald.

Yet this is all at a time when online dating companies are seeing huge growth in their customer numbers, and apps like Tinder are busier than ever. It points to the fact that women are out there looking for dates and love, but are not always willing to be flexible in what they are looking for.

In fact, Shar Fuller, founder of matchmaking platform Mai Tai, recommends that women should become far more open-minded in their approach to dating. She firmly believes that there is someone for everyone – as long as a person has ‘modest expectations’ of what they will find in a partner. In short, she maintains that no one is perfect and looking for a perfect partner is only setting yourself up for failure. She suggests putting more importance on what is right in a prospective partner rather than pinpointing what is wrong with them from the outset.

Perhaps her suggestions would be most helpful to the women of London who appear, from the study, to have the strongest reaction to male baldness above all other areas of the UK. In fact, in addition to 1 in 5 women in London saying they would never date a bald man, 1 in 5 women say they would dump their partner if they went bald. Furthermore, nearly 2 in 5 women from London think that men with well-styled hair look far more attractive than men who are bald.

However, these findings are not quite so shocking in other regions. For example, only 20% of Scottish women think that men with well-styled hair look better than bald men. Plus, the national average of women who would break up with their partner when they started to lose their hair is only 7% – far lower than London ladies.

Finally, men should take some solace in the fact that women do put emphasis on other parts of the body. For those that are well endowed, they will be pleased to know that women in London prefer a well hung man over a man with a full set of hair. Given that this is not always so obviously noticeable on first meeting a guy, it may provide some comfort to men who are follicly challenged.

Gethair.co.uk founder Kaan Aksoy says, ‘The majority of our customers get hair transplants for their own self-esteem, not because they are trying to please others. However, it’s clear from these results that women do place an importance on men having a good set of hair. Ultimately, men need to feel good about themselves and not worry about what others think’.