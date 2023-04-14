The marketing industry is full of challenging paths. Tasks can be especially difficult, including rebranding, lead generation, and audience targeting. After all, they demand significant productive and creative efforts/ energy. Nevertheless, performing these tasks well can increase your company’s competitiveness in the industry.

Besides hiring the best talent and having sufficient knowledge about project management, you should consider agency time-tracking. Continue reading this piece to discover the benefits of using automated time-tracking software.

Insightful Time Management

Marketing companies have to look after several tasks, such as content marketing, SEO, and advertising. Time tracking can help you review time distribution across these tasks. As such, it allows you to review your marketing activities through detailed time reports.

Streamlined Invoicing

Although marketing and accounting do not have much in common, the two pair well together. Time-tracking software provides your marketing company with an error-free and streamlined accounting process. Agency time-tracking can create invoices and track billable time before automatically converting it into an amount.

Improved Project Estimation

Estimation is essential to know the amount and time needed to complete a project. Time tracking software can provide credible and precise estimation, so you can create realistic plans, agree on budgets and deadlines with clients, etc.

Better Control over Project Progress

By monitoring progress, you can ensure that your team follows the plan, that the estimates and deadlines are fulfilled, that the work is of the highest calibre, and that your clients are pleased with the results. A time-tracking programme provides various functions for progress monitoring.

Transparent Client Communication

A successful client-agency relationship is a prerequisite for successful marketing initiatives. Hence, communication with your clients is essential at every level of the project management cycle, and you should involve them as deeply as possible for the best results. You can utilise thorough time monitoring reports to let a client know how the project progresses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Still, looking for more info? We have compiled a list of FAQs – Check them out.

How Should You Choose a Time-Tracking Software?

Several factors go into picking time-tracking software. These include your workplace, your industry, your way of business, the difficulty level of the software, your budget, and tor time-tracking needs.

What Is the Purpose of a Time-Tracking Software?

Using time-tracking software, companies can track the time spent on activities and projects. Many industries and professionals who charge their clients by the hour use the software.