Conversational marketing is one of the trendsetters in the marketing world. Despite its popularity, many people misunderstood it as live chat. But conversational marketing is more than that!

To be specific, conversational marketing is about adjusting your communication strategy to align with consumers’ changing communication preferences. Today, people want personalized, one-to-one conversations in real-time and with real people on the platform of their choice.

So, the success of your conversational marketing strategy demands huge efforts. To narrow down your work, we’ve listed below four proven tips (in addition to the basics) for conversation marketing in 2022:

Troubleshoot Problems in Real-Time

Gone are days when customers had to drop emails and dial helpline numbers to get answers to their queries. Plus, customer support executives would often take days to respond, and they generated tickets after tickets.

With the help of AI-powered chatbots, you can be available to customers 24*7. You can achieve this with some easy-to-use and effective tools like using Drift for conversational marketing. Drift allows you to reform all relevant aspects of your website to improve conversational marketing.

AI bots are smart, offer personalization, and are very beneficial. Through real-time services on your digital platforms, you will build strong relationships with customers. You can solve their grievances without making them wait longer. This helps you present your company as a trustworthy brand.

Humanize your chatbots.

As mentioned above, customers want to connect with real people when they need support. So, try to humanize your chatbots as much as possible to engage your visitors.

Their experience with chatbots on your site should be as satisfying as an interaction with a real person on your team. So, script your own chatbots in a way that seems friendly and natural for people to communicate with them.

Update Feedback Methods

Have you heard of Feedback fatigue? Well, everyone has gone through it, as you may have received a lot of feedback forms containing monotonous questions. Unfortunately, users rarely answer these feedback forms.

The latest development in conversational marketing is changing this trend by applying highly interactive and to-the-point feedback chatbots.

For example, if your website sells medicines, a smart chatbot can ask, “are you using amoxicillin? If Yes, do you experience these symptoms?” Give them options and solutions to their queries. In this way, you collect more interesting information in real-time and in an engaging manner for both parties.

Make Conversational Marketing Omnichannel

Using conversational marketing tactics on the platforms best suited to target your audience can lead to maximum reach. So, after identifying the most suitable platforms, build a better customer experience through dialogue and interaction.

One perfect example is the upscale beauty brand Sephora which noticed that its maximum buyers use Facebook. Sephora’s customer service assistant lets users book makeup appointments for their services directly from the Facebook messenger app. It led to huge success for the company, and customers loved the personalization offered by chatbots in the messenger app.

Takeaway

Your customers expect a personalized experience. Conversational marketing is a great way to achieve this without making major changes to your marketing strategy. So, experiment, see the results, and keep improving.