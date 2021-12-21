With the rate of digital transformation amongst businesses at unprecedented levels, there is a growing need to get the virtual edge on office and administrative tasks to keep operations running smoothly. With that being said, virtual assistants are coming to the rescue of many CEO’s who are hard-pressed for time.

These virtual assistants often take on repetitive, tedious and time-consuming tasks that are necessary for efficient business operations – leaving CEO’s with valuable time to concentrate on strategic matters. Moreover, CEO’s save money by using virtual assistants as they don’t need to provide office space, equipment and furniture together with not contributing towards benefits, taxes and other fees. Let’s run through some key tasks that CEO’s entrust their virtual assistants with.

Research

It is important for CEO’s to gather pertinent information about their competitors, clients and potential clients, so research is vital to learn about new industry developments, products and services. Research is also important in terms of logistics and travel arrangements in order to compare prices, quality, product and service offerings of suppliers and service providers.

Virtual assistants are highly-skilled with research-related tasks that are often time-consuming and require patience and attention to detail. For this reason, CEO’s find incredible value in using virtual assistants to take on the research function of their business.

Working with data

There are times when a business has a lot of raw data that needs to be analysed and sorted. Whether these are potential leads, sales figures and trends, or productivity numbers – measuring these metrics can give CEO’s valuable insight on how their business is performing and how it compares to competitors.

Virtual assistants have great knowledge and experience with metrics and can help to convert complicated data into easily understandable language. In addition, they can help to suggest the next steps, techniques to optimise business operations, and innovative ways to market the business to maximise business opportunities. In essence, CEO’s can use virtual assistants to improve the company’s performance and boost its financial bottom line.

Email management

CEO’s often get frustrated with a never-ending Inbox that takes a huge chunk of their workday to attend to. Virtual assistants are the perfect solution to lighten the load of CEO’s who would rather use the extra time to further their business interests.

CEO’s entrust virtual assistants with their inboxes as they are highly skilled with email management and effortlessly manage and organise emails to ensure that the business functions optimally. While it may take some time to establish guidelines and procedures for email management with a virtual assistant, once the ground rules are set in stone, there’s no looking back.

Virtual assistants save CEO’s a lot of time by helping to forward email requests to the right people or departments, responding to queries or complaints timeously, and saving crucial messages for special attention by the CEO.

Calendar management and scheduling

Virtual assistants provide an invaluable function to the CEO by coordinating their schedules and taking responsibility for the calendar management of the company. These duties include scheduling client appointments, coordinating meetings, event planning, and ensuring that there are no double-bookings – virtual assistants are a lifesaver when it comes to keeping a CEO organised and on time.

Social media management

While most businesses these days have social media accounts, managing those accounts on a regular basis can become a cumbersome affair that causes many CEO’s to lose interest. Virtual assistants are a great resource to use for managing a business’s social media presence. Many virtual assistants have great social media management experience across a variety of platforms and seamlessly manage business social media accounts to enhance the business’s digital footprint.

Some CEOs may not be entirely comfortable entrusting a virtual assistant with their entire social media management portfolio. In such instances, virtual assistants are roped in to conduct social media research to identify trends and patterns, gather the latest industry news, and learn what competitors are doing – giving you a heads up.

Content creation

Specialised virtual assistants have great content-creation skills, and this can be particularly useful for blog creation. While online content can have a meaningful impact on a business’s reach and influence, it is a time-consuming affair that requires hours of dedication and effort – time that CEO’s would rather use towards strategic means.

Virtual assistants with content creation skills can help to boost the digital profile of a business by creating blog content, designing infographics, or compiling videos that can be used on a company’s website or social media platforms. Moreover, this content can be promoted through email marketing and/or through influencer outreach.

Final thoughts

CEO’s across the world have come to realise the enormous benefit that virtual personal assistants offer to their businesses. Not only do they save companies huge amounts of money, but they offer specialised skills in an instant that takes care of mundane and time-consuming tasks that often hinder the ambitions of the CEO.

It makes perfect sense to enlist the help of a virtual personal assistant to create a more efficient and productive operational model and take your business to the next level. So what are you waiting for – your virtual personal assistant is just a click away!