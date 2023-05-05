Contrary to expectations of a price crash, the real estate market is exhibiting signs of stabilisation. Since first-time buyers are the most active, should landlords review their plans to purchase? There have been indications of a revival in the UK property market. Rightmove’s most recent statistics show that average home prices only marginally climbed ($14) month over month into February.

Property market sales often decrease over the December holiday season but pick up again in January. The data from this year, which shows 11% greater activity in the most recent two weeks, compares well to the “normality” of 2019. According to property experts including Sittingbourne estate agents, this is one of a few indicators that some business professionals believe point to a stabilisation of housing prices.

Additional indications of a recovery in housing prices

According to Rightmove, there has been a gradual path of recovery; sales were down by 15% at the beginning of the year. The number of people contacting agents has increased by 11% in the last two weeks when compared to the same period in 2019, and the number of sales agreed is currently just 11% down than in 2019. Sales have increased significantly since the Mini-Budget announcement in September, when they had dropped by 30%. Therefore, there are a number of signs that the market is gradually improving, and people are more likely to contact agents to talk about potential sales or purchases.

A dynamic market

The key concern, according to real estate analysts, was whether new sellers would raise their asking prices as has been customary each year as the spring selling season approached. The flat average asking price for this month shows that many sellers are deviating from custom and exercising unusual initial pricing prudence. We are transitioning into a slower paced market where purchasers will take longer to discover the appropriate house at the right price due to the increased cost of repaying a mortgage. If you own a home in Kent then get a free house valuation Kent, right away for an accurate pricing for your home.

Despite the turbulence at the end of 2022, there are other signs that this will be a softer transition rather than a hard one. In order to find the perfect buyer more quickly, homeowners who are putting their homes on the market in the next spring season should use their agent’s experience and set the price correctly the first time.

Our major indicators currently point to a market that is transitioning towards a more normal level of activity after the market turmoil at the close of last year. The frenetic market of recent years was unsustainable in the long run. Agents claim that they are now seeing buyers who are more confident and have more options, despite having adjusted their budgets to account for increased mortgage rates.

Although average mortgage rates have edged down, some first-time buyers may still be priced out of their original plans and may need to look for a cheaper property, save more money for a larger down payment, or factor higher monthly mortgage repayments into their budgets. It’s encouraging for the markets to see many in the first-time buyer sector moving forward with their moves.

Consensus across the industry

Numerous experts have expressed optimism about the UK housing market and agree that most of the anticipated decline in home prices has already happened. Even though the market is expected to grow moderately, the growth forecast for central London rentals has been revised downward due to easing affordability restrictions and anticipated stock increases. The firm’s data also indicates that when inflation gets under control, the UK property market is likely to experience more stability and certainty. According to some experts, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England may even lower interest rates by the end of the current year or the beginning of the following one.

Their analysis does, however, point to the likelihood of a mismatch between the mainstream and peripheral London markets and the prime London sales market, with the former being supported by a shortage of stock and the latter markets perhaps being less resilient.

Important lesson for landlords

Many prospective purchasers were anticipating a drop in housing prices, but given the present prognosis, it does not appear that this will occur. In reality, it appears that both mortgage rates and home prices are stabilising. In cases when landlords may have been waiting to buy in order to score a deal, should a crash happen, it might be time to buy real estate after all. Given the expanding availability of mortgages with lower interest rates, this is especially true. Although associated criteria must be navigated, buy to let fixed rates are currently headlining at 3–4.5%, and relying on your broker gives you a significant advantage in finding a competitive deal.