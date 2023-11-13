Online businesses face severe competition due to the ease of setting them up with little to no investment. They need to catch up with the latest trends in the industry and constantly drive innovation to sustain their success. Many online businesses follow the basic formula of creating an online marketplace, implementing online marketing and social media campaigns, and improving their SEO for online visibility.

However, you are encouraged to work with a reputable company that provides local SEO in Johannesburg. As a result, performing a competitor analysis is vital to beat your competition and ensure the future of your online business.

Why is Competitor Analysis Important for Business?

Competitor analysis is an essential business practice that helps assess and identify their competition’s quantitative and qualitative data. It helps to identify important information related to their marketing strategies, products, sales, and pricing strategies. Moreover, it helps predict their next moves and gain a competitive advantage.

Online businesses can use data from competitor analysis to identify and fill crucial gaps in their existing activities. It also helps them to specify unique selling propositions (USP) for their products and services to strengthen their business and create better marketing strategies. Companies can get meaningful insights related to their industry and avoid or minimize potential losses.

A good competitor analysis includes the following information:

Business name

Type of competition – direct or indirect

Source of funding

Revenue generation

Target audience

Current market share

Breakup of products or services and their USPs

Quality of products

Sales channels

Distribution channels

Marketing strategies

Social media strategies

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Tips to Perform a Competitor Analysis

Identifying the growth of the online business is one of the main objectives of performing a competitor analysis. It will help you make informed decisions and show the actual benefits of your products or services. You can measure your growth in SEO metrics, social media, and ads performance against competitors.

Here are a few tips to generate actionable competitor analysis reports:

1. Identify Your Competitors

Comprehensive market research will help you understand and identify your online business’s direct or indirect competitors. Products or services with similar USPs and benefits to yours will be classified as direct competitors. Indirect competitors share a few similarities, but their USPs and focus differ from yours. For example, they provide your USPs as an added benefit while their primary service is providing something else.

2. Study Your Competitors

Compile comprehensive data on your competitors, including their demographics, target audience, product names, and marketing campaigns. Subscribe to their blogs or newsletters to learn about their existing and upcoming products. Explore their websites to search primary and secondary keywords for SEO. For example, find out if they’re targeting a specific location with keywords for SEO in Johannesburg.

3. Pricing Strategies

Businesses have different pricing strategies depending on their unique value, market demand, and competitor’s prices. It will help you mark up the price of your products closely to theirs or according to your preferred profits. You can study their pricing factors, such as subscriptions, one-time fees, and monthly or yearly usage. You can also note if they display prices or force visitors to contact a representative. Offering trials or demos is another essential factor.

4. Marketing Strategies

Head over to your competitors’ websites and identify how their strategies are designed. Study their tone of content, SEO ranking, CTAs, ads, and showcasing of products and services. Make a note of how products are displayed and compare it to yours. It will help provide insights on why target consumers choose them over you or vice versa. Some noteworthy factors include customer testimonials, case studies, infographics, and videos.

5. Social Media Strategies

Find out the social media channels that your competitors mostly use. The common ones include Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, and Pinterest. Identify the ones they are primarily active on and find important metrics like frequency of posts, type of content (photos or videos), linking to their landing pages, and follower interaction. Also, identify if they work with social media influencers and if they create original content or copy them from existing trends. It will help to develop and improve your social media strategies to stay ahead of them.