Responding to surging international demand, the International Carpet & Flooring Expo (ICFE) is set to grow to 11 halls for its 2026 edition. Taking place from 6–9 January at the Istanbul Expo Center, the event will host 500 exhibiting companies from 25 nations and welcome 50,000 professional visitors.

Now entering its third edition, the International Carpet & Flooring Expo (ICFE) — previously known as CFE — has established itself as one of the most significant trade gatherings worldwide. Organised by Tüyap Exhibitions Group alongside İHİB and GAHİB, the fair unites major figures from the carpet and flooring industry, representing every corner of the globe.

While online platforms continue to dominate commerce, the most meaningful professional relationships are still forged face to face. ICFE remains the essential meeting place for the global industry, where real connections lead to real results.

A new hall added

The growth trajectory is striking. Responding to strong demand, ICFE has expanded to an 11th hall for 2026. All halls are already fully booked, with world-renowned brands securing their place early, reflecting the Expo’s role as a central hub for the industry.

ICFE’s global influence is powered by a comprehensive marketing strategy that spans more than 80 countries. Through digital media, targeted campaigns, and international B2B matchmaking systems, the Expo connects exhibitors and visitors directly and efficiently. This global outreach not only differentiates ICFE from other sector events but also ensures that each edition creates new opportunities for trade and partnership.

Over 50 thousand attendees expected

Looking ahead, ICFE 2026 is expected to host nearly 500 companies from 25 countries, including China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, the USA, Egypt, Jordan, Belgium, and France. Around 50,000 professional visitors from 105 countries are anticipated, with particularly strong attendance from Germany, Italy, China, India, Iran, Belgium, the USA, Russia, and the Middle East. Building on the 2025 edition—where 78% of exhibitors reported new business connections—the organisers have set an ambitious target of 85% for 2026.

“Our industry may embrace digital tools, but it thrives on the trust and connections that come from meeting in person,” said İlhan Ersözlü at Tüyap Exhibitions Group. “The expansion of ICFE to an 11th hall and the diversity of international participation demonstrate how vital Istanbul has become as a global centre for carpets and flooring. ICFE 2026 will be a platform where new partnerships are formed, and the future of the industry takes shape.”

About Tüyap

Founded in 1979 by Bülent Ünal as Türkiye’s first private fair organisation company, Tüyap has shaped the industry for more than 46 years. It has hosted over 370,000 companies and 75 million visitors through specialised fairs at home and abroad. Today, Tüyap operates three fair centres in Türkiye and maintains offices in six countries, working with more than 100 professional organisations worldwide. It pioneered Turkish export product fairs in China, Russia, and Africa, and continues to support international trade with an average of 10 foreign fairs each year. As the only private organiser in Türkiye with its own fair centre, Tüyap combines physical events with digital platforms to deliver hybrid fairs that meet the needs of a globalised market.