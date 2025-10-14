The expansion underlines the company’s commitment to improving service and distribution across Europe.

MODULE-T, a global name in modular and prefabricated construction, is reinforcing its European presence with the establishment of a new warehouse in France and the launch of MODULE-T Germany. These developments highlight the company’s dedication to advancing its modular building operations and expanding its footprint across more than 100 international markets.

Enhanced Logistics Capabilities

With production centred in Türkiye and an expanding logistics network in France, MODULE-T now delivers its modular solutions more efficiently across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas. This setup helps reduce lead times, improve delivery reliability, and ensure clients benefit from responsive, localised service.

Customized Modular Solutions

MODULE-T designs and manufactures a diverse range of modular and prefabricated buildings, including prefabricated containers, office units, sanitary facilities, changing rooms, and complete construction site complexes. All structures are delivered in disassembled (flat-packed) form, allowing for easy transport and rapid on-site assembly. When required, MODULE-T can also deploy professional installation teams to support projects across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

Designed for All Climates

Every project is custom-built according to the client’s specifications and local requirements. MODULE-T’s modular and prefabricated buildings are engineered to withstand harsh climatic conditions, including extremely hot, cold, humid, or cyclonic environments.

With exports to more than 100 countries, MODULE-T has established itself as a reliable name in modular construction, providing adaptable, durable, and efficient building solutions for both public and private sector projects around the world.