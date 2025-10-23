Europe’s leading airline, Ryanair, has announced its most extensive Jordanian winter programme to date, featuring 18 routes from Amman that will connect travellers to 12 EU destinations and offer more than 300,000 seats.

The expansion marks the full return of Ryanair’s operations at Amman Airport, enabled by constructive engagement with the Jordanian authorities and the airport’s management team. This cooperation has played a pivotal role in elevating Jordan’s profile as one of the Middle East’s most accessible destinations.

Ryanair reaffirmed its dedication to contributing to Jordan’s economic and tourism sectors by sustaining low-fare travel from Europe, enabling visitors to redirect savings toward the country’s hospitality and cultural offerings.

The airline also unveiled its long-term investment outlook for Jordan, setting a goal to boost annual passenger volumes by 360 per cent to three million, operate 50 direct links from Europe, add Marka (Amman) Airport to its network, and sustain year-round service to Aqaba.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said, “Ryanair is thrilled to announce the return to full operations to Jordan from Oct, underlined by a record Winter schedule for Amman. With 84 weekly flights across 18 routes to 12 European countries such as Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and Spain, Ryanair’s investment will ensure that Jordan remains a key tourist destination this Winter – delivering enhanced connectivity, increased tourism, and economic growth with Europe’s lowest fares.

Ryanair’s rapid return to Jordan is built on a long-standing partnership between Ryanair and the Kingdom, whose pro-growth strategy will ensure Jordan remains the premier tourist destination in the Middle East. We are also excited to unveil our investment proposal which will increase Ryanair traffic to Jordan to 3m seats p.a., deliver 50 direct connections across Amman, Marka and Aqaba airports, driving job creation, tourism and economic growth.

We look forward to working with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to deliver this exciting plan and introducing millions of passengers from across Europe to Jordan’s rich culture and unique history.”

Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Emad Hijazeen, said: “Today’s announcement of 18 Ryanair routes to Amman for the Winter 25/26 Season marks a truly exceptional milestone for Jordan’s aviation and tourism sectors.

This expansion not only reinforces Jordan’s position as a key tourism and investment hub in the region, but also plays a vital role in supporting our national economy and creating new opportunities across the tourism value chain.

Our partnership with Ryanair, which began in 2018, has evolved into a model of a successful partnership built on trust, resilience, and shared vision.”

Jordan Tourism Board Managing Director, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said: “Since the start of our partnership in 2018, Ryanair has been an essential strategic tool in promoting Jordan as a competitive and accessible destination for European travellers.

Together, we have achieved exceptional results, welcoming more than a million visitors since the start of this strategic partnership from across Europe, diversifying source markets, and helping Jordan achieve record-breaking tourism numbers in multiple seasons.

Beyond routes and capacity, our joint marketing initiatives and campaigns since 2018 have played a truly transformative role in positioning Jordan globally — showcasing it as a must-visit destination for travellers of all profiles, from cultural explorers to adventure seekers and families alike. These initiatives are carefully localized, translated, and tailored for each market in its own language, ensuring maximum impact, relevance, and efficiency in reaching diverse audiences across Europe.”