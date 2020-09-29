Running a b2b company is not an easy feat. With the rapidly changing inbound marketing world, b2b marketing challenges are also rising. From lead generation to bandwidth issues, data integration, and more, every company has its own set of challenges. Such issues have made it mandatory for marketers to adapt to the latest tools and techniques. The competition is getting fiercer with each passing day, and it seems that salespeople have failed to convince the target audiences. Despite all the challenges that b2b organizations faces, several b2b marketing solutions can help tackle the rising issues. For instance, by offering the best discount codes, b2b marketers can encourage the prospects to buy their products and services.

Here are some of the biggest b2b marketing challenges that the companies mainly face. You will also find some relevant solutions to these problems, which can make your marketing plan effective.

1. Lead Generation Challenges

Generating qualified leads is among the major b2b marketing challenges. It’s a common issue that is almost all the b2b marketers have to face. Remember that only attracting prospective customers towards a website is not enough to get qualified leads. Marketers must need to persuade their customers to fill out the contact form to get leads. However, the plethora of websites offering the same products and services has made it difficult for b2b companies to approach and retain their users. Plus, the survival of b2b companies is not possible without

How to solve

To tackle this issue, B2B marketers should come up with the exciting content that pushes prospective buyers to take meaningful actions. You cannot underestimate the power of running marketing campaigns to build strong relationships with your customers. It’s one of the most effective b2b marketing solutions that can help you to engage with your business partners in no time.

2. Connecting to a Wide Audience

A survey by HubSpot has unveiled the marketers’ issue in connecting with a global audience. Though, it is not among the most highlighted b2b marketing challenges. However, it is found that one out of five marketers has trouble creating content that can align them with an international audience.

How to Solve

The increase in globalization has led the marketers to know how to access their content across the globe. This leads to providing a lot of business opportunities to entrepreneurs. Although approaching the global audience increases B2B marketing challenges, marketers should keep the context in their minds. You can research new keywords based on monthly search volume and analyze the variations on the topics that your prospective market is looking for. You will get assistance to fill the gap in content that your website lacks, delve into the new market, and connect to a larger audience.

3. Keeping Up with the Mobile Trends

The ever-changing mobile trends are not more than the biggest b2b marketing challenges for marketers. The number of mobile users is rising exponentially, which is making it mandatory for b2b organizations to follow the latest mobile trends. Only the companies who are aware of reaching their audience in a mobile-friendly way can survive in today’s business competition.

How to Solve:

By making your website mobile-friendly, you can reach out to your audience effectively. This includes optimizing your site by performing local SEO and using the keywords that help your business to reach the target audience. Ensuring a responsive web design will allow your website to fit on all screen sizes such as smartphones, tablets, and desktop.

4. Measuring Revenues

This is again among many noticeable b2b marketing challenges. It’s difficult for numerous marketers to understand the marketing tactics that accounts for generating qualified leads. From small to medium and large-sized enterprises, one of the topmost concerns is “how can I prove my efforts in front of internal stakeholders?” In case you are unable to prove your positive revenue results, you cannot request more budget in the future.

How to Solve

Generating revenues is not an overnight process. You need to define some realistic ROI goals and establish KPIs at the beginning of your marketing process. Setting goals and managing expectations are vital, especially when campaigns are being established and gaining some grip. Implementing this b2b marketing tip can help you track the goals and utilize that data to determine out-performing campaigns’ success.

5. Boosting Flat Traffic

Enhancing flat traffic is among the stiff b2b marketing challenges that sometimes seem impossible to tackle. Even if your website is receiving a lot of traffic, acquiring new traffic is not easy.

How to Solve

Performing a content audit and analyzing your competitors is the best b2b marketing solution to overcome this issue. Evaluate the existing content on your website and compare it with your competitors’ website. Analyze the things that make your target audience prefer your competitors over you. Don’t copy them but try to implement their content strategies onto your website. For example, you can find and focus on the keywords that have high monthly searches.

Wrapping Up

Taking a thorough analysis of your current b2b marketing strategies will help you determine the best b2b marketing solutions for your business. Doing this will not only help you to review the areas that need the most workout but also in making result-driven marketing strategies. Are you also facing the b2b marketing challenges in your organization? Implement the above-highlighted b2b marketing tips to help your business foster in the fierce market. Good Luck with your next b2b marketing strategies!