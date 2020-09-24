Many expats seek ways of earning an additional income without sacrificing all of their free time. For British nationals living abroad, teaching English can seem like the only way to survive. As James Hopkins teaches in the Lifestyle Marketeer programme, this is far from the truth. Expats can build a successful online venture, attaining financial freedom and professional autonomy.

Few individuals possess the knowledge necessary to earn a high-rate Western income from anywhere in the world. For some, teaching is a vocation, but too many expats see teaching English as their only income option.

Many expat English teachers feel undervalued and overworked, with little reward for the time and energy they invest in their respective schools and institutions. However, for those seeking more out of life, there is another way.

Through the Lifestyle Marketeer programme James Hopkins teaches simple skills that change lives, showing expats how to establish a local business in their home country and attract a stream of quality customers while living abroad. He explains how to secure monthly retainers, earning a high-rate Western income, while continuing to reside in any country in the world. James Hopkins shares with his students the secret to creating constant demand for their services, ultimately helping them attain complete control over their income.

Clients saving for their next holiday can boost their income exponentially simply by bringing two or three new clients onboard. Hopkins helps students take back control of their earning potential, as well as sharing the final piece in the jigsaw: how to automate and systemise.

Business owners who deliver their services via automated systems negate the need to trade time for money. By implementing a systemised customer acquisition strategy for their business using Hopkins’ pre built templates, students can effectively keep the ‘customer tap’ turned on, enabling them to finally live the life they left their home country for and make the most of their time in their adopted country.

James Hopkins encourages expats to think back to what motivated them to live abroad, showing them a life with no income cap that is not limited by the number of hours in a day. A life with true freedom, enabling students to travel, live or stay in any country they please for however long they want. A life where they are in complete control of what they do with their time. A new vocation, where students help local business owners accomplish their life goals, building a highly successful business.

In business, people get paid for solving problems. James Hopkins’ students learn how to solve one of the biggest difficulties any business can face: where to find new customers. The Lifestyle Marketeer programme provides vital knowledge and skill sets, enabling participants to build the career they want rather than one where they feel pigeonholed.

Discover more about this revolutionary marketing programme by viewing the attached video.

The Lifestyle Marketeer programme does not guarantee results, but it does provide the tools, training and skill sets required to build a successful income. Students still need to dedicate time to the programme and work hard to see results, but numerous participants have already reported significant success as a result of their investment.

James Hopkins has invested years of his life, not to mention tens of thousands of dollars, learning the skills presented in his programme. For expats seeking a profitable service-based online business, the Lifestyle Marketeer programme offers a wealth of information, tools and tips, enabling students to build successful enterprises and take back control of their lives.