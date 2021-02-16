Also known as neck gaiters or neck tubes, snoods have long been an option selected by many businesses across the UK to keep staff working outdoors protected from the elements. Coming in standard knitted and fleece versions, snoods stop both the face and neck from being exposed to harsh winter weather. Many companies also opt to use branded snoods and issue them to their employees.

The popularity of snoods has increased exponentially since last year when the coronavirus crisis hit, with many governments enforcing the use of protective face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus. While a standard face mask can provide a great way for individuals to stop spreading the virus to others, while offering a measure of protection against harmful bacteria, it is not always comfortable when worn for long hours or in cold conditions.

While staff onsite have obeyed with requests to mask up, many firms have observed their employees using additional layers over their PPE, like scarves and snoods. While providing extra warmth, these items often don’t match the uniforms worn by staff and create a scruffy and irregular appearance, at odds with the company’s corporate image.

Creating a cohesive look for your company personnel

Branded snoods offer the perfect alternative to face masks, covering both the nose and mouth effectively. They can also be used over the top of other PPE. With all staff wearing the same winter wardrobe, a smarter and more uniform appearance can be created across an entire workforce. Just like in the military, having a standardised wardrobe for all staff members presents a corporate image that looks organised, efficient, and effective.

The benefits of branded PPE for companies

There are multiple benefits for firms which choose to add their brand to the protective face coverings they issue to their staff, other than simply offering a smart appearance to the public. Snoods or face masks that feature a company logo, colours or motto are an excellent way to keep a business brand front and centre whenever staff are operating in the public eye.

Branding snoods with your logo also lets people know that your enterprise takes its responsibilities to its staff and the general public’s health and safety seriously. This can be an important step to building brand trust with potential customers and clients.

Customers will also know from a quick glance whether or not someone works for your firm, reassuring them that they are interacting with a legitimate employee.

The positive impact of branded snoods on staff

Providing personnel with high-quality protective garments that will not only keep them safe from infection in a challenging environment, but ensure they stay free from chills when working outside, will show them you have a vested interest in their wellbeing.

There’s a good reason why sports teams play in uniforms that are branded. Equipping your onsite staff with the same protective gear bearing the same colour and logo will also help them feel united. They gain a sense of teamwork, which is much needed when operating among the public in these unprecedented times.

Branded snoods

Readily available from leading UK uniform suppliers, snoods can be branded with your company colours or logo, ensuring you maintain a consistent corporate image across the whole of your company. Snoods bespoke to your business brand will also keep your staff comfortable and safe from viruses and the elements.