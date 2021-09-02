One of Kilo Health’s programmers was headhunted and said “NO” 19 times in a month.

Kilo Health is not an ordinary company, and nor are its HR practices. If employees refuse an offer from another company, they get a T-shirt with “I said no” written on it or other merchandise. And in Kilo Health’s office, there are quite a few people proudly wearing those T-shirts.

The company changes its merchandise every month. Yet in just one month, 70 Kilo Health’s employees reported receiving offers from other companies and got the same T-shirts. One programmer was headhunted and said “NO” 19 times that month.

Kilo Health Group

Kilo Health is one of the leading digital health and wellness companies globally that not only attracts talents to join its fast-growing team but also co-founds and accelerates start-ups in a rapidly growing digital health industry.

With 4+ million paying users worldwide (the majority in the United States), as well as strong technology and a digital marketing platform, Kilo Health provides unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurial talents and visionaries to build digital health products of the future.

Kilo Health was founded to design the most engaging and effective digital lifestyle interventions that lead to a healthier life by preventing, managing, or treating various health conditions.

By continuously seeking new opportunities, co-founding, and accelerating prospective next-gen products, Kilo Health has grown from 7 to 500 bright talents in three years and aims to become the most-loved digital health and wellness product suite globally.