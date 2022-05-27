Although you might associate quitting your job with unemployment and instability, there are also many good reasons why you might decide to quit your current job position and get another. Then, if you believe that you are ready to quit your job, read on to check that you are doing so for the right reasons.

For Your Health

Although your career may be important to you, nothing is as important as your health, as, without this, you will be unable to have a flourishing and exciting career ahead of you. Then, if you are experiencing serious physical or mental health issues that are affecting your work, you might consider quitting your job and finding a career path that is more manageable for you and that triggers your health conditions less. Not only this, but you might also quit your job if you work a dangerous job, or if your workplace has poor health and safety or working conditions that you believe are impacting your health, such as a polluted atmosphere or unergonomic furniture. This can then ensure that you can preserve your health without giving it up for the sake of a job.

To Foster

One of the most selfless reasons that you could quit your job is because you want to foster a child or teenager full-time, rather than balancing fostering with full-time work. Fostering full-time can allow you to build up a connection with your foster child and can allow them to feel settled in your home, enjoying the life that they deserve. Then, to make the most of your short-term family, you should consider quitting your job to foster a child. If you want to do this, you should consider looking around for fostering agencies in Leeds.

Due to an Uncomfortable Working Environment

When you decide to quit your job, one of the best reasons that you should do this is if you find yourself working in an environment or within a culture that you find toxic and uncomfortable. For instance, if you face discrimination or bullying in the workplace and this is ignored by your manager or even exacerbated by them, or if your colleagues are not easy to work with or cultivate a competitive environment that you struggle to handle. This can then allow you to preserve your mental health and to go somewhere else where you can feel safe and appreciated.

For a Pay Rise

Many people work in low-paid and insecure jobs, and so, if the opportunity comes up to get a pay rise and to rise up the ranks of a business, you should not ignore this, even if you feel loyal to the company that you are working in. Often, a pay rise can allow you to be valued for the work that you do and can ensure that you get the money that you deserve for the work that you put in, and you should never settle for a wage that you believe you are too good for.