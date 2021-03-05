You want to be considered a great business leader. Not only for your own merit, but so you can also inspire your team and lead the company you work for to great, new heights. Yet how can you improve the skills you already have and become better and more skilled? Plus, as a business leader who already has a job and a lot of experience, how do you not only find the time to improve yourself, but also find the best ways to build on your existing skillset?

Firstly, you need to determine what makes a good business leader. You may find out that you have only mastered a handful of the skills that make a great business leader, highlighting a good amount of work that is needed for you to excel. However, the best way to see what your strengths and weaknesses are is to be transparent with yourself, but also ask your employees for their honest opinions. They may point out something that you have overlooked that would be greatly beneficial to you but also the whole team, such as improved communication skills that will reduce the likelihood of mistakes and arguments.

Let’s take a look at what makes you a great business leader:

Self-awareness

Ambition

Fair decision-making

Knowledge

Team player

Enthusiasm

Of course, you will have your own unique qualities to bring to the table, but the aforementioned are the most common and universal characteristics that will serve you well.

Looking for ways to improve your business leadership skills? Read the following guide.

Study for a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Degree

One great way to build on the skills you already have, is to study for a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree. By doing so, you are being taught by other business professionals who are leading a course that is designed for business leaders like yourself – people who wish to strengthen their ability to use critical thinking skills so that they can propel the company they are working for forward and lead a team of talented individuals.

How can you balance study with a pre-existing job, though? Luckily, there are many universities and educational establishments that allow online study. You can also enrol in courses that are part-time so that you can balance work and study, helping you avoid burnout as you complete your degree. For instance, the Doctor of Business Administration degree by Aston University is designed with existing business leaders in mind. They create a curriculum that focuses on developing a professional’s existing skills and have created a programme that harnesses distance learning (podcasts, vodcasts, online tasks and puzzles, etc.).

Work with Your Team

Leading a team does not mean you simply decide what is best for them at all times. Rather than be the only one to make the decisions, it would serve you well to work with your team and ask for their input on specific situations. You can do this by asking for the opinions of the team when you are faced with a problem before deciding on the best course of action on how to deal with it. Of course, there is a balance you will have to try and find, because at the end of the day, you will have the authority and power to decide on what the best course of action is.

Inspire Your Employees and Co-Workers

A great team leader knows how to inspire their workers so that they perform well and work more productively. Morale is important within the workplace as it inspires workers to work harder, faster, and to a higher standard.

You can inspire your employees by:

Being a role model – Inspire them by working hard and showing them what a great leader you are – it may be that certain members of your team aspire to be like you

Inspire them by working hard and showing them what a great leader you are – it may be that certain members of your team aspire to be like you Offering your team opportunities – This could be offering them the opportunity to take on more responsibility within the workplace, or it could be helping them put together a career development plan so that they have the help needed to become the professional they wish to be

This could be offering them the opportunity to take on more responsibility within the workplace, or it could be helping them put together a career development plan so that they have the help needed to become the professional they wish to be Setting clear goals – If your team has goals to work towards, this can motivate them as they start to see themselves working towards something and slowly reaching the target

If your team has goals to work towards, this can motivate them as they start to see themselves working towards something and slowly reaching the target Encouraging a happy workplace – Allow your co-workers to socialise every now and then by encouraging a healthy and happy workplace that has their morale and well-being at the forefront of your business operations.

Become an Industry Leader

Industry leaders will usually have a following of people who look up to them for tips, guidance and inspiration on a certain field or industry. While this sounds like a lot of responsibility and you may have to invest a lot of time to ensure that you are creating relevant and thought-provoking content, it can be worthwhile in the end.

To become an industry leader, you need to be knowledgeable about the field you are working in. Once you have the knowledge, creating shareable content that you can share amongst your team and those outside of your business is the next step. Content allows you to share your wisdom with others but also inspire and motivate them. You may wish to set up a company blog and email out a monthly newsletter so that people are updated on the latest content you have written.

See How Your Team Perceives You

If your team members think negatively about you, then they are more likely to be less productive when it comes to completing the jobs you assign them. You will want to be respected by your team. This can be difficult, especially when you consider how colleagues naturally dislike their bosses. You will also want to refrain from trying to overcompensate and being overly friendly with them.

Hard work and dedication are needed if you wish to become a good business team leader. However, you can’t expect to grow and become the best team leader overnight. It may require you to head back to school, or it could be a lot simpler and see you sitting down with your team and asking for their opinion on the current business operations.