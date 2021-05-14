We are constantly reading articles about how to create a great work environment, how to keep employees happy, and generally how to make sure we’re putting our best foot forward as an employer.

When you stop to think about it, the whole idea sounds incredibly appealing. We want an environment that makes employees feel good while they’re working and, more importantly, when they’re not even on the job. So why is it that very few employers can squeeze this one out of their budget?

Well, today, we thought we should outline some employee appreciation ideas you can use in your own office. We’ll bet that your employees will appreciate it too!

Host happy-hour events

Hosting happy hours at your office is a great way to create a fun atmosphere for employees. It is a chance to bring together employees, network, and help them feel appreciated by the company and co-workers. This can increase employee morale.

Having a happy workforce will make it easier for your employees to do their best work.

Create an employee recognition programme

Creating an employee recognition programme is a great way to say thank you to the people who work for you and make sure they stay motivated and helpful.

It makes it so much easier to have someone working with you when you let them know what they do is valued by the company and that their feeling of being appreciated does help out daily.

Are they driven by money, bonuses, or something else? Find out what motivates them and create a recognition programme that rewards them with these things based on their performance.

Celebrate birthdays

Birthdays can be a great way to show employees you truly appreciate them. It also helps build team morale and increase overall happiness in the workplace.

To celebrate once a year or once a month, an employee’s birthday can be a small way to acknowledge the work taken on by each team member. Businesses seeking customer satisfaction can also improve relationships with a policy like this.

Celebrate anniversaries and milestones

One of the biggest mistakes made by business owners is to not celebrate achievements and milestones by their employees. In business, milestones are celebrated for a reason. Whatever the reason, these events mark a significant point in any business’s history. As such, it is important to acknowledge these events and show employees that their contributions have not gone unnoticed.

Use trivial benefits

Using trivial benefits are a great way to show your employees you care on a less formal basis. For example, things like free refreshments, lunch on the company, an afternoon off etc., are all small things you can be doing to show your employees you care.

What’s great about trivial benefits is that as long as they: cost you £50 or less to provide, isn’t cash or a cash voucher, isn’t a reward for their work or performance and isn’t in terms of their contract, then you actually don’t need to pay tax or National Insurance, or even declare it to HMRC, either.